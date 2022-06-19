NEET SS 2021: MCC Announces Special Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule

MCC announces special mop-up round counselling schedule for NEET SS 2O21

NEET SS 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling schedule. As per the schedule released by the MCC, the registration and choice locking process for the NEET SS special mop-up round counselling will begin from June 21, 2022. The MCC will announce the NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling round result on June 25, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

"All the NEET SS candidates are informed that a special mop-up round for 930 remaining vacant seats after conduction of 2 round of AIQ Super Speciality rounds following an another additional round of counselling," the MCC said in a statement.

"The competent authorities have deliberated upon the matter and decided that qualifying percentile for Super-Speciality course is to be reduced to 15th percentile from the prevailing qualifying percentile for special mop-up round," it added.

NEET SS 2021 Special Mop-Up Round Counselling: Eligibility

Candidates who have not joined any seat in previous rounds of AIQ or are not holding any seats in counselling conducted by State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats).

Candidates who have not registered in earlier rounds of AIQ can register and participate by paying fresh the security amount in Special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021.

Candidates who have registered in earlier rounds of AIQ or counselling conducted by State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) but have not been allotted any seat.

Any candidate who has joined a seat in the earlier rounds of AIQ or counselling conducted by State of Tamil Nadu (in-service seats) will not be eligible for participating in the special mop-up round.

After the NEET SS Counselling 2021 process, aspirants will be required to report to the allotted colleges with the required set documents.