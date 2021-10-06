NEET SS 2021: Latest Updates On Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

NEET SS 2021: admit cards will be released on November 5

NEET SS 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) admit cards will be released on November 5. NBE will be hosting the NEET SS admit cards 2021 on the official website-natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS exam for admission to DM, MCh and Dr NB super specialty courses, will be conducted in a computer based test mode on November 13 and14 for different groups. NEE SS exam will be conducted for 13 different groups and accordingly, there will be a separate question paper for each group.

NEET SS exam for this year will be held on the basis of the 2020 exam pattern and the revised exam pattern will be implemented from 2022, the Central Government told the Supreme Court on October 6.

Prior to the NEET SS examination, students will get a facility to appear for a demo test through the official website. The demo test will be held from November 1 and students can appear for the test to get familiar with CBT based test mode.

NEET SS 2021 Admit Card

NEET SS admit card 2021 will be released on November 5 and students will be required to check the exam venue along with the other details.

NBE will inform students about the availability of the admit card on the official website through SMS/Email alerts. Students will not get a copy of admit cards through post or by any other medium.

After downloading the NEET SS admit cards, take a print out and firmly affix the latest passport size photograph in the provided space.

NEET SS Question Paper

NEET SS 2021 question paper will be of 150 marks and students will be required to attempt it in Two and a half hours (150 minutes).

The question paper will contain questions of general or basic components of the primary feeder broad specialty subject and from all sub-specialty/systems/components of that primary feeder broad specialty subject.

NEET SS 2021: Marking Scheme

Students will be awarded four marks for every correct question

One mark will be deducted for incorrect question

Zero mark will be given or deducted for the un attempted question