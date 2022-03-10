NEET SS 2021: FORDA Writes To Health Minister, Highlights Delay In Counselling Process

Image credit: Shutterstock Any further delay in admission of candidates will impact the delivery of quality patient care services, FORDA said (representational)

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on March 9 wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021 counselling process. Any further delay in NEET SS Counselling and subsequent admission of candidates will impact the delivery of quality patient care services, the doctors’ association said.

FORDA said that the test was scheduled for July 2021 and the academic session was supposed to begin in August. However, the test was delayed due to several reasons and finally conducted in January, 2022.

“Though the result was declared soon after, the counselling process is yet to commence due to ongoing hearing in the Honorable Supreme Court in a matter pertaining to reservation for in-service candidates of Tamil Nadu,” FORDA said in the letter.

“With further postponement of court hearing, there seems to be no respite for the candidates yet,” it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected training of the current batch of super speciality candidates due to non-admission of fresh candidates. “They are even overworked and exhausted,” the resident doctors’ association said.

“Any further delay in NEET SS counselling 2021 and subsequent admission of candidates will ultimately impact the delivery of quality patient care services,” FORDA said and urged the health minister to take necessary measures to address the issue.