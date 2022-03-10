  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2021: FORDA Writes To Health Minister, Highlights Delay In Counselling Process

NEET SS 2021: FORDA Writes To Health Minister, Highlights Delay In Counselling Process

FORDA said that the test was scheduled for July 2021 and the academic session was supposed to begin in August. However, the test was delayed due to several reasons and finally conducted in January, 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 5:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

SC Notice To Centre, Tamil Nadu On Allocation Of 50% Seats To Service Doctors In Select Courses In NEET SS
NEET-SS Result 2021 Declared: Candidates Can Check Scores Now; Merit List, Score Card Soon
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Released; Steps To Download
NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download
NEET SS 2021: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Exam Pattern
NEET SS 2021 Application Window Reopens Today, Exam In January
NEET SS 2021: FORDA Writes To Health Minister, Highlights Delay In Counselling Process
Any further delay in admission of candidates will impact the delivery of quality patient care services, FORDA said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on March 9 wrote to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the delay in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2021 counselling process. Any further delay in NEET SS Counselling and subsequent admission of candidates will impact the delivery of quality patient care services, the doctors’ association said.

FORDA said that the test was scheduled for July 2021 and the academic session was supposed to begin in August. However, the test was delayed due to several reasons and finally conducted in January, 2022.

“Though the result was declared soon after, the counselling process is yet to commence due to ongoing hearing in the Honorable Supreme Court in a matter pertaining to reservation for in-service candidates of Tamil Nadu,” FORDA said in the letter.

“With further postponement of court hearing, there seems to be no respite for the candidates yet,” it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected training of the current batch of super speciality candidates due to non-admission of fresh candidates. “They are even overworked and exhausted,” the resident doctors’ association said.

“Any further delay in NEET SS counselling 2021 and subsequent admission of candidates will ultimately impact the delivery of quality patient care services,” FORDA said and urged the health minister to take necessary measures to address the issue.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Education News NEET News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result
Live | CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 12th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On 10th Result
NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA Soon; Check Age Limit
NEET UG 2022 Registration Date By NTA Soon; Check Age Limit
KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam In June; Registration Begins Soon
KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam In June; Registration Begins Soon
"Will Notify Soon": CBSE Official On Term 1 Class 12 Result 2021 Date And Time
National Medical Commission Ask Colleges To Update Their Websites By March 31
National Medical Commission Ask Colleges To Update Their Websites By March 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................