NEET SS 2021 Exam Pattern To Remain Unchanged: Centre Tells Supreme Court

NEET SS 2021 exam pattern will remain the same

NEET SS 2021 Latest News: The Central Government on Wednesday, October 6, has told the Supreme Court that the changes in the NEET SS exam pattern will be implemented from the academic session 2022-23.

"In deference of your lordships observations and interest of students, the Centre has decided that the revised scheme will be implemented from 2022. The present exam will be held based on 2020 scheme", the Additional Solicitor General told Supreme Court today, as per Live Law.

The decision to implement the changes in the NEET SS exam pattern from next year has been taken in consultation with the National Board of Examinations (NBE), National Medical Commission (NMC) and considering the students who have been preparing for NEET SS 2021 are not affected by the new exam pattern.

The Supreme Court bench has disposed of the petitions challenging the changes made to NEET SS 2021 pattern, Live Law said.

“Since Grievance sought to be raised has been fulfilled, in circumstances, the petition under article 32 are disposed of,” the Bench said.

It further added: “We Clarify since UOI has taken Decision to hold NEET SS Scheduled for November 2021 on basis of erstwhile patter which held the field, it is not necessary for the court to decide to the validity of pattern for 2022-23. That issue is kept open.”

Stating the last minute changes will have an adverse affect on the students, a plea was filed in the top court by 41 PG qualified doctors. The plea challenged this abrupt last-minute changes contending that the same was done to favour general medicine candidates.

The Centre, had earlier told the Supreme Court that it has decided to postpone the NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on January 11-12, 2022.