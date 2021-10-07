  • Home
NEET SS 2021: Exam To Be Held In January; Check New Exam Date

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on January 10, 2022, check the updated NEET SS schedule.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 7, 2021 10:23 pm IST

NEET SS 2021: NBEMS releases new exam date

NEET SS 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on January 10, 2022. According to the latest notification released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the registration window for NEET SS 2021 will reopen on November 1 (3 pm onwards) and will close on November 22 at 11:55 pm.

In the official notice, NBEMS mentioned: "Candidates who have already registered and have paid an examination fee of more than Rs 4250 in case of applying for more than one group, shall be refunded the extra examination fee paid. Those who are not willing to continue with the application registered in the current window for NEET-SS 2021 in view of the above mentioned change can submit a request for refund of examination fee to NBEMS."

NEET SS 2021: Updated Dates

Events

Revised NEET SS dates

Re-opening of registration window for submission of online applications

November 1 (3 pm onwards) to November 22 (11:55 pm)

NEET SS edit window opens

December 1 to December 7

Final edit window

December 20 to December 23

Issuance of NEET SS admit cards

January 3, 2022

NEET SS Date

January 10

The ongoing NEET SS registration programme will be put on hold till October 31 and the registration window will reopen as per the fresh dates of NEET SS exam on November 1.

Students who have already registered for the NEET SS will be able to edit their application forms for the fresh dates and those who have not registered for NEET SS will be able to apply on the fresh dates.

In the communique, NBEMS has also stated that the revised scheme for NEET SS will be implemented from the academic year 2022-2023. NEET SS will follow the exam pattern of 2020-2021.

