NEET SS 2021: Exam To Be Held In January; Check New Exam Date

NEET SS 2021: NBEMS releases new exam date

NEET SS 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) will be conducted on January 10, 2022. According to the latest notification released by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the registration window for NEET SS 2021 will reopen on November 1 (3 pm onwards) and will close on November 22 at 11:55 pm.

In the official notice, NBEMS mentioned: "Candidates who have already registered and have paid an examination fee of more than Rs 4250 in case of applying for more than one group, shall be refunded the extra examination fee paid. Those who are not willing to continue with the application registered in the current window for NEET-SS 2021 in view of the above mentioned change can submit a request for refund of examination fee to NBEMS."

NEET SS 2021: Updated Dates

Events Revised NEET SS dates Re-opening of registration window for submission of online applications November 1 (3 pm onwards) to November 22 (11:55 pm) NEET SS edit window opens December 1 to December 7 Final edit window December 20 to December 23 Issuance of NEET SS admit cards January 3, 2022 NEET SS Date January 10

The ongoing NEET SS registration programme will be put on hold till October 31 and the registration window will reopen as per the fresh dates of NEET SS exam on November 1.

Students who have already registered for the NEET SS will be able to edit their application forms for the fresh dates and those who have not registered for NEET SS will be able to apply on the fresh dates.

In the communique, NBEMS has also stated that the revised scheme for NEET SS will be implemented from the academic year 2022-2023. NEET SS will follow the exam pattern of 2020-2021.