NEET SS 2021 Dates Announced; Application To Begin On September 14

NEET SS 2021 exam dates out, applications to begin soon

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has announced the NEET SS dates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) is held as a single entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh courses. NEET SS is scheduled to be held on November 13-14 for different groups. Students will be able to register for NEET SS 2021 from September 14 to October 4. The NEET SS information bulletin has already been released at the NBE websites -- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

NEET SS 2021: NBE Official Website

“Please refer to the Information Bulletin at NBEMS website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for eligibility criteria, scheme of examination, prior entry eligible feeder qualifications for different super-specialty courses as approved by the NMC and MoHFW and other details,” an NBE statement said.

For NEET SS 2021 exam, candidates can choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which his/her broad specialty qualification is eligible, at the time of online submission of the application form. In the exam, 40 per cent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall be conducting the Social Distanced - Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) in safe and secure environment, maintaining social distancing norms wherever needed, read a statement on the NEET SS information brochure.

