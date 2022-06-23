NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result

NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result announced

NEET SS 2021: The Medical counselling committee (MCC) has announced the provisional result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling. Candidates can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round provisional result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can inform the committee regarding any discrepancy in the MCC NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result till June 24, 2022, up to 10 am via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The MCC informed candidates that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. "The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," it said.

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Result: How To Download

Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Click on the "Provisional Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021" link.

The NEET-SS special mop-up round result will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.