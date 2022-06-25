  • Home
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Candidates can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 4:24 pm IST
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Of Special Mop-Up Round Declared
NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result declared

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: The Medical counselling committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling. Candidates can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to report to the allotted college/institute. For NEET SS admissions, the medical aspirants will have to go through the verification process by submitting documents and paying the tuition fee to reserve their seat.

NEET SS 2021 Admission: Documents Required

  • NEET SS seat allotment letter 2021
  • Admit Card of NEET SS
  • NEET SS result
  • MBBS degree certificate
  • MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality
  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council
  • Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth
  • ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021" link.
  3. The NEET-SS special mop-up round result will be displayed on your screen.
  4. Download and print a copy for future references.
Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
