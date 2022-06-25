NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Final Seat Allotment Result Of Special Mop-Up Round Declared

NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result declared

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: The Medical counselling committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling. Candidates can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to report to the allotted college/institute. For NEET SS admissions, the medical aspirants will have to go through the verification process by submitting documents and paying the tuition fee to reserve their seat.

NEET SS 2021 Admission: Documents Required

NEET SS seat allotment letter 2021

Admit Card of NEET SS

NEET SS result

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate in the concerned speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by NMC/ NBE/State Medical Council

Birth certificate/higher secondary certificate as proof of date of birth

ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Result: How To Check