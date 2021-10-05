NEET SS 2021: Centre Defends Exam Pattern, Postpones Exam To January

NEET SS 2021 exam postponed to January

The Centre has told the Supreme Court of India that it has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG Super Speciality exam to January 11-12, 2022. The decision is in favour of students and it is to ensure that candidates get sufficient time to prepare in view of the changed exam pattern, the Central government has said.

"All the authorities in participation in the above-mentioned meetings, while coming to the above-mentioned conclusion had also felt and observed that candidates must not feel that they have not been extended sufficient time to prepare for the examination under the revised scheme.. In the circumstances it was decided that NEET-SS be deferred by a period of two months and be held on January 10-11, 2022 so as to provide ample time to all of them for their preparation for the entrance examination under the revised scheme," the affidavit filed by the Centre before the top court said according to Bar and Bench.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said that the decision to make changes to the exam pattern was taken to ensure that seats do not go unfilled.

"On the basis of the experience in the past resulting into a significant number of precious super speciality medical courses seats remaining unfilled and going waste, the examination pattern has been modified, whereby it is reasonably expected that more number of these seats will get filled up and the wastage would be minimized," the affidavit read.

The NEET SS 2021 examination was initially scheduled for November 13 and 14. The exam dates were announced on July 23 but the change in the exam pattern was announced on August 31 through NEET SS information bulletin.

Stating the last minute changes will have an adverse affect on the students, a plea was filed in the top court by 41 PG qualified doctors. The plea challenged this abrupt last-minute changes contending that the same was done to favour general medicine candidates.

The Supreme Court had during the hearing of the matter on September 27 pulled up the National Board of Examination (NBE), National Medical Commission (NMC) and Central government for making last minute changes to the syllabus.

It had then asked the respondents to file their responses pursuant to which the Centre filed its present affidavit.