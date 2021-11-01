NEET SS 2021 Application Window Reopens Today, Exam In January

NEET SS 2021 application and correction window will be closed on November 22 (representational)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the application window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 will reopen at 3 pm today, November 1. The board has also said candidates who have already applied for the exam will be allowed to edit their application forms during this window. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

The NBE had originally planned to be conducted NEET SS 2021 in a new pattern. Stating that the last-minute changes will have an adverse effect on the candidates, 41 PG-qualified doctors moved the Supreme Court of India. They alleged that changes were made to favour general medicine candidates.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing, came down heavily on the centre, saying it can not make last-minute changes to such an important exam.

"Don't treat these young doctors as footballs in the game of power...We can't put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats...Put your house in order...Just because somebody has the power, you can't yield the power in any manner," the top court said.

The centre later informed it has revised the decision and the new scheme will be implemented from 2022.