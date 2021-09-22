  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here

The NEET SS application which started today, September 22, will continue till October 12. Applicants will also get the opportunity to edit and modify the details in NEET SS application form between October 16 and October 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 3:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Against "Last-Minute" Changes In Exam Pattern
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Change In Exam Pattern
NEET SS 2021: NBE Revises Application Schedule, Registration Begins On September 22
NEET SS 2021 Dates Announced; Application To Begin On September 14
NEET Counselling Mop Up Round: 6 DNB SS Seats Withdrawn
MCC Declares NEET SS 2020 Counselling Round 1 Results At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here
NEET SS 2021 application starts at nbe.edu.in
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has made the NEET SS application link active. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS), held as a single entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh courses, will be conducted on November 13-14 for different groups. The NEET SS application which started today, September 22, will continue till October 12. Applicants will also get the opportunity to edit and modify the details in NEET SS application form between October 16 and October 18.

Direct Link To NEET SS Application Form

NEET SS Registration: How To Apply

  1. Visit NBE official website -- nbe.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on NEET SS registration link
  3. Fill in the application form by entering personal details and educational qualifications
  4. Upload the requisite documents in the formats specified
  5. Pay the application fees in online mode
  6. Submit and keep the NEET SS application form saved

NBE also uses merit in NEET SS exam for admission to its DNB Super Specialty courses. For NEET SS 2021 exam, the students will be able to choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which their broad specialty qualification is eligible, at the time of online submission of the application form. In the exam, 40 per cent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall be conducting the Social Distanced - Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) in safe and secure environment, maintaining social distancing norms wherever needed, read a statement on the NEET SS information brochure.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DUET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
DUET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link
NEET Phase 2 Registration Date: Here Is All You Need To Know
NEET Phase 2 Registration Date: Here Is All You Need To Know
JEE Advanced 2021: Pay Registration Fee Till 4 PM Today, Admit Cards From September 25
JEE Advanced 2021: Pay Registration Fee Till 4 PM Today, Admit Cards From September 25
CAT 2021: What’s The Selection Process Of IIMs? Latest Update
CAT 2021: What’s The Selection Process Of IIMs? Latest Update
"Great Honour", Says K Kasturirangan On Heading School Curriculum Panel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................