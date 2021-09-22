NEET SS 2021 Application Forms Released; Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2021 application starts at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has made the NEET SS application link active. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS), held as a single entrance examination for admission to DM/MCh courses, will be conducted on November 13-14 for different groups. The NEET SS application which started today, September 22, will continue till October 12. Applicants will also get the opportunity to edit and modify the details in NEET SS application form between October 16 and October 18.

NEET SS Registration: How To Apply

Visit NBE official website -- nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on NEET SS registration link Fill in the application form by entering personal details and educational qualifications Upload the requisite documents in the formats specified Pay the application fees in online mode Submit and keep the NEET SS application form saved

NBE also uses merit in NEET SS exam for admission to its DNB Super Specialty courses. For NEET SS 2021 exam, the students will be able to choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which their broad specialty qualification is eligible, at the time of online submission of the application form. In the exam, 40 per cent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall be conducting the Social Distanced - Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) in safe and secure environment, maintaining social distancing norms wherever needed, read a statement on the NEET SS information brochure.