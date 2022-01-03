NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Today; Know Where, How To Download

NEET SS admit card today at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET SS 2021 admit cards today, January 3. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) can download the NEET SS admit cards from the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in. NEET SS, conducted as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses, is scheduled to be held on January 10, 2022.

NEET SS 2021 result will be declared by January 31, 2022 and the classes will start by mid-February, the NEET SS information bulletin said.

“Admit Cards for NEET-SS 2021 Examination shall be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 3rd January 2022. Candidates found ineligible shall not be issued admit cards,” the NEET SS information bulletin added.

Candidates will also be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences website, it added.

Candidates will be required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

NEET SS Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in Select the tab designated for NEET-SS Login at the applicants’ portal Insert the user ids and passwords Submit and download the NEET SS 2021 admit card

The NEET SS admit cards will mention details of the candidates including their roll numbers, application numbers, details of NEET SS exam centres, speciality chosen, date and time of NEET SS exam and exam-day instructions.