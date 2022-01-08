NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Released; Steps To Download

NEET SS admit card released at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET SS 2021 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) and have submitted their choices for super-specialty programme can download the NEET SS admit cards from the NBE website -- nbe.edu.in. NEET SS is held as an eligibility-cum-ranking test for admission to various DM or MCh courses. NEET SS 2021 exam date is January 10, 2022.

NEET SS 2021 result will be declared by January 31, 2022 and the classes will start by mid-February, the NEET SS information bulletin said.

“The Admit Cards for NEET-SS 2021.. are available for download,” a statement on the NBEMS website read.

Candidates will be required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and paste their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

NEET SS Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website of NBE -- nbe.edu.in

Select the tab designated for NEET-SS

Login at the applicants’ portal

Insert the user ids and passwords

Submit and download the NEET SS 2021 admit card

The NEET SS admit cards will mention details of the candidates including their roll numbers, application numbers, details of NEET SS exam centres, specialty chosen, date and time of NEET SS exam and exam-day instructions.