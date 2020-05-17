NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Unlikely In July Or August

“The NEET SS - 2020 is, therefore, unlikely to be conducted in July/August 2020,” a statement from NBE said.

National Board of Examinations or NBE, the national level body working under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, announced that the possibility of conducting NEET Super Speciality or NEET SS in July or August is unlikely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBE, which conducts various post graduate medical entrance examinations, has already differed the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates across the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET - SS) is conducted by the NBE as per schedule of admissions notified in Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000.

“In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates have been deferred across the country. Therefore, their Final Examinations results are also unlikely to be declared by 15th July 2020 which is the cutoff date as per existing regulations to qualify MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty exit exam for being eligible to appear in NEET SS of respective admission year,” the Board said in a statement on Friday.

“The NEET SS - 2020 is, therefore, unlikely to be conducted in July/August 2020,” the statement added.

The Board also said the schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2020 will be published in due course on NBE website (www.natboard.edu.in) in line with the PGMER, 2000.



