NEET SS 2020 Counselling Final Round Two Result Released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final round two NEET SS counselling result on December 24. The seat allotment letter has also been released by the authorities.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 2:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final round two NEET SS counselling result on December 24. The seat allotment letter has also been released by the authorities. A total of 452 DM/MCh candidates have been invited for NEET SS seat allotment 2020 process. Based on NEET SS rank, choice filled, seats available and reservation criteria, the admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgie (MCh) courses will be granted.

Selected candidates must provide their options to withdraw/accept the seat and report at the allotted colleges between December 24 to 31 as soon as the counselling of NEET SS 2020 is over.

The provisional result of the second round of NEET SS counselling was announced on December 22 along with seat matrix. The authorities released the NEET SS counselling round one final result and the allotment letter on December 11, 2020.

On the basis of NEET SS result, admission was granted in all DM/MCh courses in 156 private or government medical colleges/universities/deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions.

