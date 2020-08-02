NEET SS 2020 Application To Begin From Tomorrow

NEET SS 2020 exam application will begin tomorrow

National Board of Examination (NBE) will begin application process for NEET SS 2020 exam on August 3, 2020. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) Exam is the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses. NBE also uses merit in NEET SS exam for admission to its DNB Super Specialty courses.

The information bulletin will be released along with the application form on August 3. The last date to apply for the exam is August 23, 2020.

NBE will hold NEET SS 2020 examination on September 15, 2020. The examination will be held in computer-based mode.

For NEET SS exam, a candidate can choose a maximum of two super specialty courses for which his/her broad specialty qualification is eligible, at the time of online submission of the application form.

In the exam, 40 per cent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 per cent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate.

NEET SS 2020 result will be announced on September 25, 2020.

Earlier, NBE had said that it was impossible to conduct the NEET SS examinations in July or August.

"In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exit examinations of MD, MS and DNB Broad Specialty candidates have been deferred across the country. Therefore, their Final Examinations results are also unlikely to be declared by 15th July 2020 which is the cutoff date as per existing regulations to qualify MD/MS/DNB Broad Specialty exit exam for being eligible to appear in NEET SS of respective admission year," the Board had said.