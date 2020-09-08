NEET SS 2020 Admit Card: NBA To Release Hall Ticket Today At Nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, is likely to release the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam today, i.e September 8, 2020. The NEET SS admit card will be released at the official website - nbe.edu.in. Registered aspirants can login to the official website and download their NEET SS admit card 2020.





NEET SS Admit Card 2020: How To Download





Go to the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in.

Select ‘NEET-SS'

Login to the applicant portal with user ID and password

The NEET SS 2020 admit card will display on the screen

Download and take the printouts for future reference.

Candidates must cross-check all the information mentioned in the NEET SS admit card 2020. In case of any discrepancies in the NEET SS admit card, candidates need to contact the authorities of NBE.