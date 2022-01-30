NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm

NEET Counselling Result 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2021 today, January 30. Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm and pay the application fee till 3 pm. Choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins! Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on February 1 and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

“Candidates who are already registered need not register again. Already registered candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them,” the MCC said.

“However, Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1. Candidates who want to do Fresh Registration can do so as per schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of Counselling after paying requisite fee,” it added.

As per the previous schedule, the date for seat allotment result was January 29. However, it was put on hold due to a pending court case. The MCC on January 27 released and later pulled down provisional allotment results.

How To Register For NEET UG Counselling 2021