  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1

NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1

NEET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on February 1 and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 30, 2022 8:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DMK Takes Umbrage At Tamil Nadu Governor For His Comment On NEET
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Details Here
Registration For AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021 To Begin Today At Aaccc.gov.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Window For Round 1 Opens Again, Important Details
Two-Language Policy Is No Setback, Clear NEET Exemption Bill, Tamil Nadu Government Tells Governor
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Withdraws Provisional Allotment Result
NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1
Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Counselling Result 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2021 today, January 30. Candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm and pay the application fee till 3 pm. Choice filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result will be published on February 1 and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

“Candidates who are already registered need not register again. Already registered candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them,” the MCC said.

“However, Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1. Candidates who want to do Fresh Registration can do so as per schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of Counselling after paying requisite fee,” it added.

As per the previous schedule, the date for seat allotment result was January 29. However, it was put on hold due to a pending court case. The MCC on January 27 released and later pulled down provisional allotment results.

How To Register For NEET UG Counselling 2021

  1. Visit the official website– mcc.nic.in

  2. Click on the UG counselling tab

  3. Click on the registration link

  4. Enter the required information and register

  5. Now login and fill the application form

  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

  7. Take a printout of the application form.

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET UG 2021 NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
Education Budget 2022: What Education Sector Expects From Union Budget? Check Experts' Reactions
Education Budget 2022: What Education Sector Expects From Union Budget? Check Experts' Reactions
IIT Delhi Startup Drone Performance Stole The Show At Beating Retreat Ceremony: Dharmendra Pradhan
IIT Delhi Startup Drone Performance Stole The Show At Beating Retreat Ceremony: Dharmendra Pradhan
DMK Takes Umbrage At Tamil Nadu Governor For His Comment On NEET
DMK Takes Umbrage At Tamil Nadu Governor For His Comment On NEET
British Council Announces STEM Scholarships For 2022
British Council Announces STEM Scholarships For 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................