NEET Results 2020 Soon; Know How To Check On Mobile Phone

How To Check NEET Result 2020 On Mobile Phone

The NEET 2020 results will be released anytime soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on September 13 can check their results on ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can also use their mobile phones and access the NEET result 2020. NEET 2020 was held in pen and paper mode in more than 3,000 NEET exam centres designated for the purpose.

NEET result 2020 will have details including the marks scored in each section by the candidates and maximum marks.

NTA had also released the NEET 2020 code-wise question papers and response sheets of candidates. The eligibility test this year had 15.97 lakh candidates of whom, 85%-90% attended. The test of NEET determines the eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes at all medical colleges in the country. The NEET 2020 exam had 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology) with 45 questions each. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check Using Mobile Phones

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in or nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the NEET result 2020