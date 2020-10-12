NEET Results 2020 Not Today; Re-Exam On October 14 For Candidates Who Couldn't Appear

NEET Result 2020 Not Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not declare the NEET 2020 results today. Supreme Court allows NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who could not appear for it due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones; results on October 16.

The NEET 2020 result will be published along with the official answer keys for all the subjects of NEET -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). As soon as NEET results 2020 are declared, candidates will be able to access the final answer key of NEET on NTA’s official websites -- nta.nic.in and ntaneet.ac.in. Students who have written the eligibility test of NEET can check the final NEET 2020 official answer key and NEET results 2020 to gauge their chances of selection in their desired medical colleges.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is held for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges in the country including the centrally-run AIIMS and JIPMER. NEET is a pen-and-paper based test. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. More than 13 lakh students appeared for NEET 2020 this year.

Also Read NEET Results 2020 Soon; Know How To Check On Mobile Phone

How to Download NEET Result 2020

STEP 1: Visit NTA’s official website -- nta.nic.in or visit the direct link mentioned

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2020 Result’ under Latest Announcement

STEP 3: On the next window click on the designated ‘Resut’ link

STEP 4: Click and access the NEET 2020 result

The final NTA NEET 2020 answer key published with the NEET result 2020 will list the correct responses to the 180 multiple choice questions asked in all the sections of the NEET 2020 paper including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology combined. The final NEET official answer key 2020 will include the question ID and the correct option ID of the NEET UG exam held on September 13, 2020.

NTA had earlier released the provisional NEET answer key for the aspirants. The provisional NEET 2020 official answer key could be challenged by the students. The final NEET 2020 official answer key released today has been prepared taking into consideration the challenges and objections of the provisional answer key.