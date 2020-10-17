NEET Result, DU Admission And Cut Off: Top Education News Of The Week

The result of several national and state-level entrance exams, including NEET 2020 has been declared recently. For the first time, two candidates secured 720 marks in the NEET result. The University of Delhi has started admission to different undergraduate programmes with cut-off scores at top colleges soaring to 100%. Some states where schools were shut since March had decided to reopen, following the Centre’s unlock 5 guidelines.

From exam results to reopening schools, these are the top education news in the third week of October:

The National Testing Agency on October 17 announced NEET result 2020. For the first time, two candidates -- Soyeb Aftab And Akanksha Singh -- have scored 720 marks in the medical entrance test. Out of the 13,66,945 candidates who appeared in NEET, 7,71,500 or 56.44% have qualified. This year’s NEET results also saw a rise in cut off marks.

The university of Delhi on October 12 released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. In the first DU cut off list, an upward trend was seen, with top colleges like Hindu College and LSR College seting 99%-100% for popular programmes. The DU second cut off list is expected today and admission against the second cut off list will be held from October 19 to 21, 2020. According to official information, 58% of students who applied under first cut-off list paid fees. The answer key of DUET 2020 has also been released today.

School Reopening News

In the unlock 5 guidelines, the Central Government allowed States and Union Territories to decide on reopening schools and educational institutions after October 15. Following this, Mizoram government had allowed a partial reopening of schools for Classes 10, 12, from October 16. The Punjab government had also allowed schools to reopen from October 15.

After a gap of more than seven months, schools in Uttarakhand and Assam will reopen from November 1.

CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced compartment exam results this week. In CBSE Class 10 copmartment exam result, out of the 1,49,726 students who appeared, 82,903 56.55% have passed. In CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result, the pass percentage stood at 59.43%.

ICAI CA Exam 2020 Postponed

In view of the upcoming Bihar polls, Parliamentary By-Elections scheduled, the ICAI CA Exam 2020 has been postponed. According to an official statement, the ICAI CA November exam, earlier scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7, will now be held from November 21 to December 14.

“In view of prevailing circumstances, it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountant Examinations earlier scheduled from November 1, 2020, to November 18, 2020: now to be held from November 21, 2020, to December 14,” an official statement said.

JEE Advanced 2020: Another Chance To Appear In 2021

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) on Tuesday said that candidates who could not take JEE Advanced this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to reappear next year.

“To ensure equal opportunities to all, it has also been decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE Main again and will be allowed to directly appear on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE Advanced this year," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said.