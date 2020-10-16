NEET Result Declared, 56.44 Per Cent Qualify

The National Testing Agency has declared the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) for admission to undergraduate programmes in medical colleges. Close to 16 lakh candidates had registered for NEET this year of whom, 13,66,945 were present for the NEET exam. A second round of the exam was held on October 14 for candidates who were COVID-positive on the exam day and had missed it.

According to data shared by NTA, 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam. Soyeb Aftab from Odisha Akanksha Singh from Delhi are the all-India toppers scoring full marks. Tummala Snikitha bagged the third spot with 715 marks.

Of the total number of examinees, 618075 were men with 343556 qualifying. Of the 748866 women who appeared, 427943 qualified.

The five states with over 10,000 candidates each but with the lowest percentages of candidates qualifying in NEET 2020 result are:

Maharashtra: 40.94%

Assam: 46.74%

Jammu and Kashmir: 46.83%

Chhattisgarh: 49.14%

Telangana: 49.15%

Counselling for admission to national institutes and all-India quota (AIQ) seats in state colleges will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services. For state-run and state private colleges, the respective state government’s authorised agency will draw up merit lists and conduct counselling.

Maharashtra had the highest number of registered candidates, 2,28,914, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.66 lakh and Karnataka with 1.19 lakh. Together with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan, the six contributed over half the registered candidates for NEET 2020.