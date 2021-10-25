NEET Result: Centre Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Stay On High Court Order For Re-Exam

NEET Result 2021: Centre moves Supreme Court, seeks stay in Bombay HC order

The centre has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order which directed NEET re-examination for two medical aspirants. The centre in its petition has said to the Supreme Court that even though the results are ready for declaration, it is unable to declare it due to the Bombay High Court’s order.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here

The Centre in the Supreme Court petition has said that the NEET UG examination was held for more than 16 lakh students on September 12 and Bombay High Court’s decision to conduct fresh exams for two students after invigilators mixed up their response sheets would delay the declaration of result causing delay in the admission process for the UG medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

Also Read || Ready But Unable To Declare: Centre On Delayed NEET Result 2021

The Centre in the petition has also said that there exists inconsistencies in statements of petitioners seeking re-exam and the Bombay High Court judgement will set wrong precedent in future for candidates to draw undue advantage from such similar incident.

The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number.

But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers, they said.