Neet.nta.nic.in result 2022 soon; live updates here

NEET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result will be declared by September 7, 2022. The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside. Over 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams. As soon as the NEET UG result is declared, medical aspirants can check it on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, September 4.

NTA has already issued the NEET answer key. Candidates could send feedback and raise grievances against the answer key of NEET till September 2. The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

Along with the NEET 2022 result, NTA will also issue the NEET final answer key UG and individual scorecards, cut-off and all India rank.

How to Download NEET Result 2022 Scorecard