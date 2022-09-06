  • Home
NEET 2022 Result Live: NTA Website; Scorecard Details, Cut-Off, AIR Merit List Updates

NEET Result 2022 Live: The neet.nta.nic.in website will make the NEET result link available. Along with the NEET 2022 result, NTA will also issue the all India merit list and cut-off scores.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 3:04 pm IST

NEET 2022 Result Live: NTA Website; Scorecard Details, Cut-Off, AIR Merit List Updates
Neet.nta.nic.in result 2022 soon; live updates here

NEET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result will be declared by September 7, 2022. The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside. Over 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams. As soon as the NEET UG result is declared, medical aspirants can check it on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, September 4.

NTA has already issued the NEET answer key. Candidates could send feedback and raise grievances against the answer key of NEET till September 2. The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions.

Along with the NEET 2022 result, NTA will also issue the NEET final answer key UG and individual scorecards, cut-off and all India rank.

How to Download NEET Result 2022 Scorecard

  1. Visit NTA’s official website -- neet.nta.nic.in
  2. On the Home Page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result’ under Latest Announcement
  3. On the next window enter credentials including NTA NEET application number and date of birth
  4. Click and access the NEET 2022 result

Live updates

NEET Result 2022 Live: The neet.nta.nic.in website will make the NEET result link available. Along with the NEET 2022 result, NTA will also issue the all-India merit list and cut-off scores and scorecards of individual candidates.

03:04 PM IST
Sept. 6, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: How Was Re-Exam

NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam: The candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2022 re-exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult, with Physics was the toughest followed by Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.



02:57 PM IST
Sept. 6, 2022

NEET Result 2022 Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) by Wednesday, September 7.

