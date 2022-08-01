  • Home
NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

Aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs in the top medical institutions can check the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2022 ranking.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 1:44 pm IST

List of top 50 medical colleges in India as per NIRF 2022 rankings

NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 answer key is expected this week. The NEET UG 2022 result is likely to be released this month, candidates can download the scorecard on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET results are considered by state and central counselling bodies to fill all India and state quota medical seats. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2022) rankings below is the list of top medical institutions in India for pursuing undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc. courses.

NIRF 2022: Top Medical Colleges In India

Institutes

Location

Rankings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

New Delhi

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Chandigarh

2

Christian Medical College

Vellore

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Bangalore

4

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

5

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Puducherry

6

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Lucknow

7

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

8

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

9

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Manipal

10

King George`s Medical University

Lucknow

11

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Chennai

12

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

New Delhi

13

St. John's Medical College

Bengaluru

14

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Chennai

15

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

Jodhpur

16

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Pune

17

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Bhubaneswar

18

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi

19

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Chennai

20

Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Kolkata

21

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh

22

Maulana Azad Medical College

Delhi

23

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Wardha

24

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Chennai

25

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar

Khordha

26

Govt. Medical College & Hospital

Chandigarh

27

University College of Medical Sciences

Delhi

28

Lady Hardinge Medical College

New Delhi

29

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Bhubaneswar

30

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

Mangaluru

31

Maharishi Markandeshwar

Ambala

32

Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi

33

JSS Medical College, Mysore

Mysore

34

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore

Coimbatore

35

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Ludhiana

36

Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute

Ahmadabad

37

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College

Bengaluru

38

Chettinad Academy of Research and Education

Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District

39

Dayanand Medical College

Ludhiana

40

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

Jaipur

41

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad

Karad

42

Medical College

Kolkata

43

SCB Medical College and Hospital

Cuttack

44

Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

Mumbai

45

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

Imphal West

46

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

Puducherry

47

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh

Rishikesh

48

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur

Raipur

49

B. J. Medical College

Ahmadabad

50

Students who seek to get admission to the top medical colleges will need to have a higher rank between 1-500. AIIMS New Delhi is the best medical college in the country, followed by CMC Vellore, MAMC Delhi, JIPMER, BHU, and others.

NIRF India Ranking NEET 2022
