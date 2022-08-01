NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India
Aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical programs in the top medical institutions can check the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2022 ranking.
NEET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 answer key is expected this week. The NEET UG 2022 result is likely to be released this month, candidates can download the scorecard on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.
The NEET results are considered by state and central counselling bodies to fill all India and state quota medical seats. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2022) rankings below is the list of top medical institutions in India for pursuing undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc. courses.
NIRF 2022: Top Medical Colleges In India
Institutes
Location
Rankings
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
New Delhi
1
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
Chandigarh
2
Christian Medical College
Vellore
3
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Bangalore
4
Banaras Hindu University
Varanasi
5
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Puducherry
6
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Lucknow
7
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Coimbatore
8
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram
9
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Manipal
10
King George`s Medical University
Lucknow
11
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Chennai
12
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
New Delhi
13
St. John's Medical College
Bengaluru
14
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Chennai
15
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
Jodhpur
16
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Pune
17
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Bhubaneswar
18
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
New Delhi
19
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai
20
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Kolkata
21
Aligarh Muslim University
Aligarh
22
Maulana Azad Medical College
Delhi
23
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Wardha
24
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Chennai
25
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
Khordha
26
Govt. Medical College & Hospital
Chandigarh
27
University College of Medical Sciences
Delhi
28
Lady Hardinge Medical College
New Delhi
29
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Bhubaneswar
30
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
Mangaluru
31
Maharishi Markandeshwar
Ambala
32
Jamia Hamdard
New Delhi
33
JSS Medical College, Mysore
Mysore
34
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore
Coimbatore
35
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
Ludhiana
36
Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute
Ahmadabad
37
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College
Bengaluru
38
Chettinad Academy of Research and Education
Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District
39
Dayanand Medical College
Ludhiana
40
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
Jaipur
41
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad
Karad
42
Medical College
Kolkata
43
SCB Medical College and Hospital
Cuttack
44
Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai
Mumbai
45
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences
Imphal West
46
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
Puducherry
47
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh
Rishikesh
48
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur
Raipur
49
B. J. Medical College
Ahmadabad
50
Students who seek to get admission to the top medical colleges will need to have a higher rank between 1-500. AIIMS New Delhi is the best medical college in the country, followed by CMC Vellore, MAMC Delhi, JIPMER, BHU, and others.