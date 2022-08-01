NEET Result 2022: List Of Top Medical Colleges In India

List of top 50 medical colleges in India as per NIRF 2022 rankings

The NEET results are considered by state and central counselling bodies to fill all India and state quota medical seats. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF 2022) rankings below is the list of top medical institutions in India for pursuing undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc. courses.

NIRF 2022: Top Medical Colleges In India

Institutes Location Rankings All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi New Delhi 1 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh 2 Christian Medical College Vellore 3 National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Bangalore 4 Banaras Hindu University Varanasi 5 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry 6 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow 7 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore 8 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram 9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Manipal 10 King George`s Medical University Lucknow 11 Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai Chennai 12 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi 13 St. John's Medical College Bengaluru 14 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai 15 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Jodhpur 16 Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Pune 17 Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar 18 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi 19 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chennai 20 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Kolkata 21 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh 22 Maulana Azad Medical College Delhi 23 Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Wardha 24 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai 25 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Khordha 26 Govt. Medical College & Hospital Chandigarh 27 University College of Medical Sciences Delhi 28 Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi 29 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar 30 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Mangaluru 31 Maharishi Markandeshwar Ambala 32 Jamia Hamdard New Delhi 33 JSS Medical College, Mysore Mysore 34 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore Coimbatore 35 Christian Medical College, Ludhiana Ludhiana 36 Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute Ahmadabad 37 M. S. Ramaiah Medical College Bengaluru 38 Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District 39 Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana 40 Sawai Man Singh Medical College Jaipur 41 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad Karad 42 Medical College Kolkata 43 SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack 44 Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai Mumbai 45 Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal West 46 Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry 47 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh Rishikesh 48 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur Raipur 49 B. J. Medical College Ahmadabad 50

Students who seek to get admission to the top medical colleges will need to have a higher rank between 1-500. AIIMS New Delhi is the best medical college in the country, followed by CMC Vellore, MAMC Delhi, JIPMER, BHU, and others.