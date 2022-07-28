NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET result 2022 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) result is likely to be released in August. The answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam is expected to be released this week, by July 31. The candidates can check result and answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now!

Along with the NEET result 2022, the qualifying cut-off scores will also be released. For candidates who want to know how percentile rank is being calculated, here is the formulae- NEET Percentile Rank= 100x Number of candidates appeared with raw score equal to or less than the candidate/ total number of candidates appeared.

The cut-off for general category candidates last year was 720- 138, SC/ST/OBC- 137 to 108, in 2020, the cut-off for unreserved category was 720- 147, SC/ ST/ OBC- 146- 113, 2019- UR category- 701- 134, SC/ ST/ OBC- 133- 107. To qualify NEET UG the unreserved category students will be required to secure a minimum 50th percentile in the exam.

The candidates with scores between 710- 20 can expect the top ranks. The top scorers will get chances in all India medical colleges- AIIMS New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Banaras Hindu University, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, others.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17. The entrance exam is being conducted for admission to medical colleges in India.