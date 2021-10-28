When Is NEET Result 2021? What We Know So Far

NEET result 2021 date and time updates

NEET Result 2021 Date: As the Supreme Court of India has permitted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET UG results, candidates are now looking for a confirmed NEET 2021 result date. NEET result will be declared anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA had said results are ready but the Bombay High Court’s judgement was the reason behind the delay. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NEET website and ntaresults.nic.in. Follow NEET result 2021 live updates.

Candidates will be required to use their application number and password or date of birth to download the scorecards from the official website. Along with NEET result, the NTA will release the list of all-India toppers.

Supreme Court Decision On NEET UG Result 2021

The Supreme Court of India today stayed the Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two candidates who were handed over question papers and answer sheets with wrong serial numbers. The top court said result of around 16 lakh students can not be delayed because of two students.

“We will issue notice and stay the HC Judgement...you announce the results. There are 16 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for the results. We will see what we can do for these 2 students,” the Supreme Court said.

NEET Result 2021 Official Websites

The official websites for NEET 2021 result are:

neet.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

Candidates should also visit nta.ac.in for updates on NEET result.

NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical programmes in the country. NEET scores are used by state-run and central institutions to admit students to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other courses.