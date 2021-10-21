NEET Result 2021: What Is A Good Rank In The Medical Entrance Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021 will be available at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET Result 2021 News: Lakhs of students are waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result. Candidates who qualify in NEET 2021 can apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other seats under state and all India quotas. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for holding NEET AIQ counselling. States have their own counselling bodies for the 85 per cent seats.

NEET cut-offs are different every year. What was considered a good rank in 2020 may not be enough for a medical seat this year. This information will be available only after the seat allotment lists are released.

However, last year’s cut-off ranks indicate the range at which a particular medical college gives admission.

In Karnataka, state quota counselling is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Karnataka NEET counselling 2020 was held in two rounds, followed by a mop-up round.

Khaja Bande Navaz Institute Of Medical Sciences, Gulbarg, admitted MBBS students for the lowest cut-off rank – 69,483. The highest cut-off rank at the end of round 2 was 4,430 for MBBS at Bangalore Medical College.

In Maharashtra, GMC Nandurbar is the government college that admitted students at the lowest cut-off rank – 35,547 last year. In case of private medical colleges, it was Vedanta MC, Palghar – 1,24,651.

MBBS cut-off rank at GMC, Barmer, was 9,006 last year, the lowest in Rajasthan.

In Kerala, Government Medical College, Kollam, admitted students up to rank 790, followed by Government Medical College, Thrissur (748).

Students can visit the websites of different state counselling authorities to find the cut-off ranks of their states.

