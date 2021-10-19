  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?

NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?

NEET UG result 2021 is expected to be released shortly on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 4:09 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MBBS Admission 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off From Last Year
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
What After NEET Result 2021? All You Need To Know
NEET 2021 Answer Key Challenge Window Over, Result Likely This Month
NEET, MHT CET, JEE Advanced: Latest Updates On Result, Counselling
NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?
NEET 2021 result to be declared shortly
New Delhi:

NEET UG result 2021 is expected to be released shortly on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Students who qualify NEET 2021 get admission to undergraduate medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. These include seats at central Universities, Deemed Universities, among others.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more

What is All India Quota (AIQ)?

Undergraduate medical seats are divided as state quota (85 per cent) and All India Quota (AIQ) (15 per cent). Jammu and Kashmir’s seats will not be included in AIQ.

States have their own reservation policy for the 85 per cent seats that come under their pool. For AIQ seats, the reservation policy is:

  • Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

  • Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

  • PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

  • OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

  • EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

NEET counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ is conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC). These include seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University.

NEET AIQ counselling for BVSc and AH programmes are conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). Students get admission to all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir through VCI counselling. The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) on the basis of which the NEET 2021 merit list is prepared once the result is released. MCC conducts counselling on the basis of AIR list.

Click here for more Education News
NTA NEET result NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS Admission 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off From Last Year
MBBS Admission 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off From Last Year
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
When Is NEET UG Result 2021? Latest Updates
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here
ICSI Begins CSEET 2022 Application For January Exams; Details Here
Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins
Law School Admission Test, LSAT India 2022, In January, May; Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................