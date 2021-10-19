NEET Result 2021: What Is All-India Quota (AIQ) Counselling?

NEET 2021 result to be declared shortly

NEET UG result 2021 is expected to be released shortly on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Students who qualify NEET 2021 get admission to undergraduate medical courses. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. These include seats at central Universities, Deemed Universities, among others.

What is All India Quota (AIQ)?

Undergraduate medical seats are divided as state quota (85 per cent) and All India Quota (AIQ) (15 per cent). Jammu and Kashmir’s seats will not be included in AIQ.

States have their own reservation policy for the 85 per cent seats that come under their pool. For AIQ seats, the reservation policy is:

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

NEET counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ is conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC). These include seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University.

NEET AIQ counselling for BVSc and AH programmes are conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). Students get admission to all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir through VCI counselling. The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the category-wise All India Rank (AIR) on the basis of which the NEET 2021 merit list is prepared once the result is released. MCC conducts counselling on the basis of AIR list.