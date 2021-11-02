NEET counselling 2021: Official websites

NEET result 2021 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Now, the agency will send data of qualified candidates to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of AYUSH after which counselling agencies will begin the registration process for undergraduate medical admissions. Eligibility criteria, schedule and other counselling-related information will be published on the official websites.

Here is the list of state quota and all India quota NEET counselling 2021.

NEET 2021: All India Quota Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in Veterinary Council of India (VCI): Website will be announced soon

NEET 2021: State Quota Counselling

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in Assam: dme.assam.gov.in Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in Goa: dte.goa.gov.in Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in Odisha: ojee.nic.in Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

In addition to these, candidates should also visit websites of the National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in; Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in; and Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in for information regarding medical education in India.