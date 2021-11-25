NEET 2021: 3-Member Panel To Review Alleged Hindi Translation Error Of Physics Question

NEET: Panel to review alleged Hindi translation error of one question

A three-member panel will review the alleged error in Hindi translation of a Physics question asked in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, the Supreme Court of India ordered today. The centre will file an affidavit mentioning the result of the evaluation by the committee, the top court said. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday, November 30.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by a group of undergraduate Medical aspirants who requested the Supreme Court’s direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release NEET result again.

“We do not want to fail in Physics as we do not know anything about the subject and it will be better if it is examined by experts who also know both Hindi and English language.”

“SG during the course of hearing has submitted that for those who appeared in NEET UG, the question in English and Hindi shall be evaluated again by a committee consisting of 3 experts. After this has been done, an affidavit will be filed giving the result of the solution,” the Supreme Court Bench said.

There was "discrepancy and patent error" in question number 2 of the Physics section (A). In the English to Hindi translation of the question the words "amplitude of current" had been omitted and candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer, the petitioners said.

The question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", "jeopardizing their future", they said.