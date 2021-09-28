NEET Result 2021: These Are The Most Desired Medical Colleges Of Toppers

  • Home
NEET UG 2021 result: The national-level entrance exam was conducted earlier this month and results will be declared soon.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021 result date and time expected soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021 result: Medical colleges across India admit students to undergraduate MBBS and BDS programmes based on NEET results. The national-level entrance exam was conducted earlier this month and results will be declared soon. NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India quota seats is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and for 85 per cent state quota seats, respective state authorities conduct NEET counselling.

As seen in 2020, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, and Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, are some of the medical colleges where toppers take admission.

To participate in the NEET counselling process, candidates will have to pass the entrance exam by meeting the category-wise cut-off marks. The cut-offs will be announced along with results.

Here, medical aspirants can check where the top 200 students to qualify NEET 2020 went to study. Last year, a total of 13,66,945 students appeared in the examination, of whom 7,71,500 candidates had qualified. This year, according to reports, the number of candidates to take the exam is even higher – around 16 lakh.

As per the data shared by the MCC, these are the medical colleges where the top 200 NEET-qualified students went last year.

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi

  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry

  • BJ Government Medical College, Pune

  • Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

  • Government Medical College, Kota

  • Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur

  • Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

  • VMMC And Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  • Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

  • Government Medical College And Hospital, Chandigarh

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal

  • Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

  • University College Of Medical Sciences (UCMS), Delhi

  • Madurai Medical College, Madurai

  • Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College, Rajkot

  • All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar

Lakhs of students are waiting for an update on NEET 2021 result date and time. The undergraduate medical entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12. As of now, there is no official announcement on when the result will be announced.

