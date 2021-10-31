Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021 date live: Download NTA scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET UG Result 2021 Live News: The National Testing (NTA) will announce NEET result 2021 and release final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The final answer key will be available publicly but to download NEET 2021 result, they will have to login with roll number and password on the result window. The list of top 50 rank holders will also be published along with NEET scorecards. Register Here to Get Regular Updates on NEET Result, Cut-offs, Top Colleges and More.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here

Despite the Supreme Court of India clearing the way for the agency to declare the NEET result, there is no official confirmation yet on the date and time. This has resulted in anxiety and confusion among undergraduate medical aspirants. Many candidates have requested the NTA and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce the confirmed NEET 2021 result date.

In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh police have asked the NTA to withhold the NEET result of 25 candidates from the state.

Follow NEET result 2021, cut-off, final answer key live updates.