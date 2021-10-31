  • Home
Live

NEET Result 2021, NTA Scorecards At Neet.nta.nic.in: Live Updates

NEET Result 2021 Date And Time: Despite the Supreme Court of India clearing the way for the NTA to declare the NEET result, there is no official confirmation yet on the date and time.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 31, 2021 11:10 am IST | Source: Careers360

NEET result 2021 date live: Download NTA scorecards at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Result 2021 Live News: The National Testing (NTA) will announce NEET result 2021 and release final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The final answer key will be available publicly but to download NEET 2021 result, they will have to login with roll number and password on the result window. The list of top 50 rank holders will also be published along with NEET scorecards. Register Here to Get Regular Updates on NEET Result, Cut-offs, Top Colleges and More.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Despite the Supreme Court of India clearing the way for the agency to declare the NEET result, there is no official confirmation yet on the date and time. This has resulted in anxiety and confusion among undergraduate medical aspirants. Many candidates have requested the NTA and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce the confirmed NEET 2021 result date.

In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh police have asked the NTA to withhold the NEET result of 25 candidates from the state.

Follow NEET result 2021, cut-off, final answer key live updates.

Live updates

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET result 2021 and release final answer key will be released at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Here are the latest updates on NEET result 2021, final answer key release date and time.

11:10 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Result 2021: Tie-Breaking Rule

Ties in NEET 2021 will be resolved using this method.

  1. Candidates who secure higher marks in Biology will be given priority.
  2. If the tie remains, candidates obtaining higher marks in Chemistry will be given preference.
  3. If the tie is not resolved, candidates with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects will be given priority in the rank list. 


11:08 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Result: Last Year's Top 5 Rank Holders And Their Scores

  1. Soyeb Aftab: 720
  2. Akanksha Singh: 720
  3. Tummala Snikitha: 715
  4. Vineet  Sharma: 715
  5. Amrisha Khaitan: 715

Two students had scored 720/720 and four had secured 715/720 but they were given different ranks using the NEET tie-breaking policy. Thirteen students had scored 710 out of 720 marks. 

11:00 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Toppers Soyeb Aftab, Akansha Singh Created History

Last year, Soyeb Aftab and Akansha Singh scored 720/720 in NEET 2021. This was the first time that two students scored full marks in the medical entrance exam. However, despite scoring full marks, Akansha Singh was given AIR 2, and Soyeb Aftab AIR 1. Here's why

10:56 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

Neet.nta.nic.in Result 2021: No Update On Scorecards

As lakhs of students wait for NEET result 2021, there is no update yet on neet.nta.nic.in. 

10:50 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Result 2021: FAQs

Q. When NEET result 2021 will be declared?

A. NEET result 2021 is expected today, according to some reports. The NTA, however, has not confirmed the NEET result date and time.

Q. How can I check my NEET 2021 result?

A. You can check NEET result at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in by using roll number and other required details. Use your admit card to check the result.

Q. Who is the topper of NEET UG 2021?

A. The list of all-India rank holders, or NEET 2021 toppers, will be released after the announcement of result. 

10:47 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

What Is The Pass Mark For NEET 2021?

The NTA does not announce the pass mark for NEET. It has released category-wise qualifying criteria according to which unreserved category candidates must score in the 50th percentile to qualify the medical entrance exam. For OBC category, it is 45th percentile. 

For PwD (unreserved), the qualifying criterion is to score in the 45th percentile, and for the reserved category, it is 40th percentile. 

10:43 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

Is NEET 50 Percentile Good?

To qualify in NEET 2021, unreserved category students need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile. Last year, the marks range for the 50th percentile was 720-147 and a total of 6,82,406 students secured it. 

10:35 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Official Websites

These are the official websites for NTA NEET result.

  1. neet.nta.nic.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. nta.ac.in
10:35 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

How To Check NEET Result 2021?

These are the steps to check NEET 2021 result:

  • Go to neet.nta.nic.in and click on the scorecard download link
  • The login window will appear. Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Submit
  • Download the NEET scorecard
10:28 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET 2021 Answer Key By NTA

The provisional NEET 2021 answer key was released earlier this month by the NTA. The final answer key will be released a few hours before the result. 

10:23 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu Medical Aspirant Kills Self Over NEET: PTI

Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the district. K Keerthivasan of Sangarayapuram near here had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days.

According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year. With National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the youth was said to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year also, they said. (PTI)

10:20 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

Why NEET Result 2021 Is Delayed?

Thousands of students are asking the NTA when the results will be announced. 

10:14 AM IST
Oct. 31, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Today?

Lakhs of undergraduate medical aspirants are waiting for NEET result 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm if the results will be announced today. 

