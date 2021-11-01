  • Home
Declare NEET UG 2021 Results: Students’ Reactions On Social Media After Delay

NEET Result 2021: The Supreme Court of India had last week permitted the agency to announce the result. The top court stayed a Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two candidates.

NEET UG result 2021 will be available at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in (representational)
NEET Result 2021 Date And Time: Undergraduate medical aspirants who are waiting for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 result are asking the National Testing Agency to share an update regarding NEET result 2021 date and time. They have also requested union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give information in this regard. The entrance exam was conducted in September and the NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and completed the phase 2 registration process.

The Supreme Court of India had last week permitted the agency to announce the result. The top court stayed a Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two candidates.

The NTA said results of almost 16 lakh students are ready and the reason for delay of result is the Bombay High Court order. However, even after the top court’s go-ahead, the NTA has not announced NEET result 2021.

Students are now tweeting #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS for an update on result date and time. Here’s what they are saying.

NEET scorecards will be available at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecards using roll number and password.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for holding all India quota MBBS and BDS counselling, has updated the website, mcc.nic.in. A message on the MCC website reads the schedule, information bulletin and the list of participating institutions will be available soon.

