Declare NEET UG 2021 Results: Students’ Reactions On Social Media After Delay
NEET Result 2021: The Supreme Court of India had last week permitted the agency to announce the result. The top court stayed a Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two candidates.
NEET Result 2021 Date And Time: Undergraduate medical aspirants who are waiting for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 result are asking the National Testing Agency to share an update regarding NEET result 2021 date and time. They have also requested union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give information in this regard. The entrance exam was conducted in September and the NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key and completed the phase 2 registration process.
The NTA said results of almost 16 lakh students are ready and the reason for delay of result is the Bombay High Court order. However, even after the top court’s go-ahead, the NTA has not announced NEET result 2021.
Students are now tweeting #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS for an update on result date and time. Here’s what they are saying.
NTA are u going to declare it today or not .— shantanu raj (@ShantanuRaj991) November 1, 2021
This is diwali break #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS
#DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS “soon”🥲👍— Garima Saklani (@garima_saklani) November 1, 2021
#DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS #NEET2021result @DG_NTA https://t.co/mBmomTRrJO— Sg (@souvik72527678) November 1, 2021
#DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia #neetresultstoday.Plz— s (@RajwadeShristi) November 1, 2021
Don't let us hopeless today also, atleast give some notification today.
#NEET2021result #DECLARE_NEET_UG_RESULTS #NEET2021 PLEASE RELEASE THE FINAL ANSWER KEY ATLEAST TODAY!!!!!!!!!!! ITS NOVEMBER GUYS , IS NTA SLEEPING? PLEASE ATLEAST THE PUBLIC NOTICE AND FINAL ANSWER KEY!! @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia @narendramodi— Dr Rajeev Pandurangi (@DrPandurangi) November 1, 2021
NEET scorecards will be available at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecards using roll number and password.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for holding all India quota MBBS and BDS counselling, has updated the website, mcc.nic.in. A message on the MCC website reads the schedule, information bulletin and the list of participating institutions will be available soon.