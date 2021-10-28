NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021 will be announced after Supreme Court's order on the matter

NEET Result 2021: The Supreme Court of India will today hear a plea by the National Testing Agency (NTA) challenging a High Court order of NEET 2021 re-exam for two candidates. The top court on October 27 adjourned the hearing till today. The NTA has moved the top court against the Bombay HC order for holding the national-level entrance exam again for two students who alleged they were handed question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers.

The NTA in its appeal to the Supreme Court mentioned it can not declare NEET result for over 16 lakh students even if it is ready due to the High court Order. Delay in NEET result will further delay the medical admission process, it said.

“The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow,” the NTA said.

“The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses,” it added.

The Bombay HC in its order said the two students – Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji – can not suffer for the mistake committed by invigilators. They should be given a chance to take the exam again and should be informed 48 hours in advance about the date and venue of the exam, it said.

This year, the medical entrance exam has been surrounded by controversy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier arrested groups who allegedly helped students to solve question papers with the help of exam staff.

Some medical aspirants had moved the top court saying the exam should be cancelled and conducted again as it was not held in a fair manner earlier.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed their petition saying an exam that lakhs of students took can not be cancelled because of some FIRs.

In another recent development, a medical aspirant from Kerala has moved the high court saying her OMR sheet attached to her application number has been manipulated, according to Live Law.