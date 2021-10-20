Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021: Top medical colleges in different states (representational)

NEET Result Date: Result of NEET 2021, the National-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions, is expected this month. The National Testing Agency will declare NEET result 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. After NEET results, qualified candidates can apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses by participating in the 15 per cent all India quota or 85 per cent state quota counselling process.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

As students await NEET result, they can check the best medical colleges in different states.

Also Read || NEET Result 2021: Rajasthan NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For MBBS, BDS Admission

Here is a list of top medical colleges in different states and union territories. This list includes medical colleges in different states that were ranked in the top 50 list in NIRF 2021.

Also Read || NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year

Also Read || NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year

NEET Result: State-Wise Best Medical Colleges

State/UT Name of medical college NIRF ranking Andhra Pradesh Narayana Medical College 43 Chandigarh Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research 2 Government Medical College and Hospital 29 Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences 1 Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences 12 Maulana Azad Medical College 17 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital 18 Lady Hardinge Medical College 22 Jamia Hamdard 25 University College of Medical Sciences 30 Haryana Maharishi Markandeshwar 35 Karnataka National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 4 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 10 St John's Medical College 13 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore 23 JSS Medical College, Mysore 24 MS Ramaiah Medical College 37 KS Hegde Medical Academy 45 Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College 47 Shri BM Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre 50 Kerala Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology 11 Maharashtra Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth 19 Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences 34 Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai 41 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University 42 Manipur Regional Institute of Medical Sciences 43 Odisha Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan 21 All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar 31 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 36 SCB Medical College and Hospital 39 Puducherry Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research 8 Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute 46 Punjab Dayanand Medical College 26 Rajasthan All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur 28 Sawai Man Singh Medical College 38 Tamil Nadu Christian Medical College 3 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 6 Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research 14 Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai 16 SRM Institute of Science and Technology 20 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 27 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research 33 Annamalai University 40 Tirunelveli Medical College 48 Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute 49 Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences 5 Banaras Hindu University 7 King George’s Medical University 9 Aligarh Muslim University 15 West Bengal Medical College 32

Also Read || NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges