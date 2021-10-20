NEET Result 2021: State-Wise List Of Top Medical Colleges
NEET 2021 Result: Here is a list of top medical colleges in different states and union territories. This list includes medical colleges in different states that were ranked in the top 50 list in NIRF 2021.
NEET Result Date: Result of NEET 2021, the National-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions, is expected this month. The National Testing Agency will declare NEET result 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. After NEET results, qualified candidates can apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses by participating in the 15 per cent all India quota or 85 per cent state quota counselling process.
As students await NEET result, they can check the best medical colleges in different states.
NEET Result: State-Wise Best Medical Colleges
State/UT
Name of medical college
NIRF ranking
Andhra Pradesh
Narayana Medical College
43
Chandigarh
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
2
Government Medical College and Hospital
29
Delhi
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
1
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
12
Maulana Azad Medical College
17
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital
18
Lady Hardinge Medical College
22
Jamia Hamdard
25
University College of Medical Sciences
30
Haryana
Maharishi Markandeshwar
35
Karnataka
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
4
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
10
St John's Medical College
13
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
23
JSS Medical College, Mysore
24
MS Ramaiah Medical College
37
KS Hegde Medical Academy
45
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
47
Shri BM Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre
50
Kerala
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
11
Maharashtra
Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
19
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
34
Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai
41
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University
42
Manipur
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences
43
Odisha
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan
21
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar
31
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
36
SCB Medical College and Hospital
39
Puducherry
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
8
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute
46
Punjab
Dayanand Medical College
26
Rajasthan
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
28
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
38
Tamil Nadu
Christian Medical College
3
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
6
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
14
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
16
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
20
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
27
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research
33
Annamalai University
40
Tirunelveli Medical College
48
Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute
49
Uttar Pradesh
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
5
Banaras Hindu University
7
King George’s Medical University
9
Aligarh Muslim University
15
West Bengal
Medical College
32
