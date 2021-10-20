  • Home
NEET 2021 Result: Here is a list of top medical colleges in different states and union territories. This list includes medical colleges in different states that were ranked in the top 50 list in NIRF 2021.

NEET result 2021: Top medical colleges in different states (representational)
NEET Result Date: Result of NEET 2021, the National-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions, is expected this month. The National Testing Agency will declare NEET result 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. After NEET results, qualified candidates can apply for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses by participating in the 15 per cent all India quota or 85 per cent state quota counselling process.

As students await NEET result, they can check the best medical colleges in different states.

Here is a list of top medical colleges in different states and union territories. This list includes medical colleges in different states that were ranked in the top 50 list in NIRF 2021.

NEET Result: State-Wise Best Medical Colleges

State/UT

Name of medical college

NIRF ranking

Andhra Pradesh

Narayana Medical College

43

Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

2

Government Medical College and Hospital

29

Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

1

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

12

Maulana Azad Medical College

17

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital

18

Lady Hardinge Medical College

22

Jamia Hamdard

25

University College of Medical Sciences

30

Haryana

Maharishi Markandeshwar

35

Karnataka

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

4

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

10

St John's Medical College

13

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

23

JSS Medical College, Mysore

24

MS Ramaiah Medical College

37

KS Hegde Medical Academy

45

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

47

Shri BM Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre

50

Kerala

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology

11

Maharashtra

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

19

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

34

Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai

41

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University

42

Manipur

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences

43

Odisha

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan

21

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar

31

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

36

SCB Medical College and Hospital

39

Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

8

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute

46

Punjab

Dayanand Medical College

26

Rajasthan

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

28

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

38

Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College

3

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

6

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

14

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

16

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

20

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

27

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

33

Annamalai University

40

Tirunelveli Medical College

48

Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

49

Uttar Pradesh

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

5

Banaras Hindu University

7

King George’s Medical University

9

Aligarh Muslim University

15

West Bengal

Medical College

32

