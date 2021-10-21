NEET Result 2021 Soon: Courses Other Than MBBS Class 12 Science Students Can Take

NEET result 2021 soon, alternative career options for Class 12 students

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result will be announced anytime soon. NEET is the sole examination that admits students to undergraduate medical courses in India. This year more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the medical entrance test. NEET cut-offs for MBBS courses are usually high and students qualifying Class 12th this year from Science stream can get themselves admitted to alternative UG courses including Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, Unani Medicine and Surgery, Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering and Genetic Engineering.

From this year onwards, NEET UG scores will also be used for admission to BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences. Medical aspirants are admitted to UG medical programmes after NEET counselling. The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) conducts the all India quota (AIQ) NEET counselling 2021 on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee, or MCC, for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical institutions across the nation.

NEET Result 2021 And Courses Other Than MBBS For Class 12th Science Students

Pharmacy

Nursing

Optometry

Clinical Psychology

Radio Technology

Physiotherapy

Forensic Science

Medical Lab Technologist

Biotechnology

Biomedical Engineering

Candidates need to obtain a minimum NEET 2021 cut-off percentile score to qualify for a medical seat. The cut-off will be announced along with the NEET result. The NEET cut-off for the General category students is 50th percentile while for reserved candidates, it is 40th percentile.