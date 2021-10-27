NEET Result 2021: Registration Window Over; All Eyes Now On Supreme Court

NEET result 2021 will be available at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2021 Date: The extended window to fill NEET 2021 phase 2 application form and the correction window were closed yesterday, October 26. As the window is now over, students can expect NEET results soon. Though there is no confirmation yet on the NEET 2021 result date, the centre has recently said the NTA is ready with the result but unable to declare it due to a Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two students. Students can expect the results after the Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

When declared, NEET scorecard download links will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

The centre has moved the top court against the Bombay HC order to hold fresh exams for the two petitioners – Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji. The petitioners alleged that they were handed question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers. In NEET, candidates are given question papers and answer sheets with same serial numbers.

The National Testing Agency, who is responsible for administering the exam, had argued that it was not possible to hold exams afresh for two students but the HC bench said the petitioners should not suffer for a mistake committed by the respondents.

The NTA, in its appeal, said that the NEET (UG), 2021 Examination for more than 16 lakh candidates has been conducted on September 12, and due to the high court’s order it has not been able “to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration".

They have also pointed out inconsistencies in the statements of the two petitioners.

“The declaration of the results of the NEET exam has been stayed the behest of two students. I am requesting the hearing tomorrow,” the law officer submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

"We will see," said the Supreme Court bench.