NEET Result 2021: Rajasthan NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For MBBS, BDS Admission

Ntaneet.nic.in result 2021 soon, check NEET cut-offs from 2020 for Rajasthan medical colleges

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result will be declared anytime soon by the exam conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Rajasthan must be curious to know about the NEET cut-off rank required for admission. According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 24 medical colleges in the state offering around 4,200 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent of all India quota seats in government colleges will be conducted by MCC while the counselling for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats will be done by the state counselling authority.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more

The NEET 2021 cut-off is determined after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission and the total number of seats available. NEET 2021 cut-off for Rajasthan will be released after the admission process is completed. Candidates can meanwhile check the last year’s cut-off to have clarity about their admission chances. An idea about the previous year’s NEET cut-off will also help candidates during the choice filling process.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Admission To Rajasthan MBBS Course

College

Quota General Category Cut-Off Rank (Round 1) Scores GMC, Bharatpur Govt 8474 630 Mgmnt 18985 602 GMC, Bhilwara Govt 8115 631 Mgmnt 17446 605 GMC, Barmer Govt 9006 629 Mgmnt 20234 599 GMC, Churu Govt 8583 630 Mgmnt 19473 601 GMC, Dungarpur Govt 9032 628 Mgmnt 20533 599 GMC, Kota Govt 7021 635 GMC, Pali Govt 8029 632 Mgmnt 18575 603 JLN MC, Ajmer Govt 5912 640 JMC, Jhalawar Govt 7476 634 Mgmnt 15486 610 RNT MC, Udaipur Govt 5519 641 RUHS CMS, Jaipur Govt 2828 656 Mgmnt 11392 621 S.K. GMC, Sikar Govt 8356 631 Mgmnt 18286 603 SMS MC, Jaipur Govt 1894 663 SN MC, Jodhpur Govt 4618 646 SP MC, Bikaner Govt 3867 650

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For BDS Course At Rajasthan

College Quota General Category Cut-Off Rank (Round 1) Score Darshan Dental College, Udaipur Govt 99066 485 Mgmt 178402 406 Geetanjali Dental College, Udaipur Govt 324752 299 Mgmt 521748 202 Jaipur Dental College, Jaipur Govt 141740 440 Mgmt 282275 326 MG Dental College, Jaipur Govt 141573 440 Mgmt 498646 211 NIMS Dental College, Jaipur Govt 230069 364 Mgmt 519561 203 Rajasthan Dental College, Jaipur Govt 225607 367 Mgmt 549775 191 RR Dental College, Udaipur Govt 181568 404 Mgmt 628013 163 RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur Govt 14049 614 Vyas Dental College, Jodhpur Govt 443264 236 Mgmt 598095 173



The NEET cut-off mentioned in the table above are the round 1 closing ranks and the corresponding scores.