NEET Result 2021: Rajasthan NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For MBBS, BDS Admission
NEET Cut-Off 2021: Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Rajasthan can check the last year’s NEET cut-off marks to have clarity about their admission chances.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result will be declared anytime soon by the exam conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Rajasthan must be curious to know about the NEET cut-off rank required for admission. According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 24 medical colleges in the state offering around 4,200 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent of all India quota seats in government colleges will be conducted by MCC while the counselling for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats will be done by the state counselling authority.
The NEET 2021 cut-off is determined after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission and the total number of seats available. NEET 2021 cut-off for Rajasthan will be released after the admission process is completed. Candidates can meanwhile check the last year’s cut-off to have clarity about their admission chances. An idea about the previous year’s NEET cut-off will also help candidates during the choice filling process.
NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Admission To Rajasthan MBBS Course
College
Quota
General Category
Cut-Off Rank (Round 1)
Scores
GMC, Bharatpur
Govt
8474
630
Mgmnt
18985
602
GMC, Bhilwara
Govt
8115
631
Mgmnt
17446
605
GMC, Barmer
Govt
9006
629
Mgmnt
20234
599
GMC, Churu
Govt
8583
630
Mgmnt
19473
601
GMC, Dungarpur
Govt
9032
628
Mgmnt
20533
599
GMC, Kota
Govt
7021
635
GMC, Pali
Govt
8029
632
Mgmnt
18575
603
JLN MC, Ajmer
Govt
5912
640
JMC, Jhalawar
Govt
7476
634
Mgmnt
15486
610
RNT MC, Udaipur
Govt
5519
641
RUHS CMS, Jaipur
Govt
2828
656
Mgmnt
11392
621
S.K. GMC, Sikar
Govt
8356
631
Mgmnt
18286
603
SMS MC, Jaipur
Govt
1894
663
SN MC, Jodhpur
Govt
4618
646
SP MC, Bikaner
Govt
3867
650
NEET 2020 Cut-Off For BDS Course At Rajasthan
College
Quota
General Category
Cut-Off Rank (Round 1)
Score
Darshan Dental College, Udaipur
Govt
99066
485
Mgmt
178402
406
Geetanjali Dental College, Udaipur
Govt
324752
299
Mgmt
521748
202
Jaipur Dental College, Jaipur
Govt
141740
440
Mgmt
282275
326
MG Dental College, Jaipur
Govt
141573
440
Mgmt
498646
211
NIMS Dental College, Jaipur
Govt
230069
364
Mgmt
519561
203
Rajasthan Dental College, Jaipur
Govt
225607
367
Mgmt
549775
191
RR Dental College, Udaipur
Govt
181568
404
Mgmt
628013
163
RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur
Govt
14049
614
Vyas Dental College, Jodhpur
Govt
443264
236
Mgmt
598095
173
The NEET cut-off mentioned in the table above are the round 1 closing ranks and the corresponding scores.