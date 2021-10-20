  • Home
NEET Cut-Off 2021: Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Rajasthan can check the last year’s NEET cut-off marks to have clarity about their admission chances.

Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 12:36 pm IST

NEET Result 2021: Rajasthan NEET Cut-Off From Last Year For MBBS, BDS Admission
Ntaneet.nic.in result 2021 soon, check NEET cut-offs from 2020 for Rajasthan medical colleges
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result will be declared anytime soon by the exam conducting authority, National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are aspiring to take admission in medical or dental colleges of Rajasthan must be curious to know about the NEET cut-off rank required for admission. According to the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 24 medical colleges in the state offering around 4,200 seats for the MBBS course. Counselling for admission to the 15 per cent of all India quota seats in government colleges will be conducted by MCC while the counselling for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats will be done by the state counselling authority.

The NEET 2021 cut-off is determined after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates applying for admission and the total number of seats available. NEET 2021 cut-off for Rajasthan will be released after the admission process is completed. Candidates can meanwhile check the last year’s cut-off to have clarity about their admission chances. An idea about the previous year’s NEET cut-off will also help candidates during the choice filling process.

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For Admission To Rajasthan MBBS Course

College


Quota

General Category

Cut-Off Rank (Round 1)

Scores

GMC, Bharatpur

Govt

8474

630

Mgmnt

18985

602

GMC, Bhilwara

Govt

8115

631

Mgmnt

17446

605

GMC, Barmer

Govt

9006

629

Mgmnt

20234

599

GMC, Churu

Govt

8583

630

Mgmnt

19473

601

GMC, Dungarpur

Govt

9032

628

Mgmnt

20533

599

GMC, Kota

Govt

7021

635

GMC, Pali

Govt

8029

632

Mgmnt

18575

603

JLN MC, Ajmer

Govt

5912

640

JMC, Jhalawar

Govt

7476

634

Mgmnt

15486

610

RNT MC, Udaipur

Govt

5519

641

RUHS CMS, Jaipur

Govt

2828

656

Mgmnt

11392

621

S.K. GMC, Sikar

Govt

8356

631

Mgmnt

18286

603

SMS MC, Jaipur

Govt

1894

663

SN MC, Jodhpur

Govt

4618

646

SP MC, Bikaner

Govt

3867

650

NEET 2020 Cut-Off For BDS Course At Rajasthan

College

Quota

General Category

Cut-Off Rank (Round 1)

Score

Darshan Dental College, Udaipur

Govt

99066

485

Mgmt

178402

406

Geetanjali Dental College, Udaipur

Govt

324752

299

Mgmt

521748

202

Jaipur Dental College, Jaipur

Govt

141740

440

Mgmt

282275

326

MG Dental College, Jaipur

Govt

141573

440

Mgmt

498646

211

NIMS Dental College, Jaipur

Govt

230069

364

Mgmt

519561

203

Rajasthan Dental College, Jaipur

Govt

225607

367

Mgmt

549775

191

RR Dental College, Udaipur

Govt

181568

404

Mgmt

628013

163

RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur

Govt

14049

614

Vyas Dental College, Jodhpur

Govt

443264

236

Mgmt

598095

173


The NEET cut-off mentioned in the table above are the round 1 closing ranks and the corresponding scores.

NEET result NEET Cut-off Marks
