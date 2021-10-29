  • Home
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites, Steps To Download Scorecards

NEET UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2021 11:25 am IST

NEET Result 2021: Official Websites, Steps To Download Scorecards
NEET result 2021 date and time (representational)

NEET UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2021 on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will get their scorecards by logging in with roll number and password. A list of top 50 rank holders will be published along with NEET 2021 result.

NEET result will also be displayed on the NTA website – ntaresults.nic.in. These are the steps to download scorecards.

How To Download NEET 2021 Scorecard

  1. Click on the NEET result link at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

  2. Enter roll number, password and/or other information

  3. Login

  4. Download the scorecard and take a printout

The NTA had earlier said NEET result for around 16 lakh candidates is ready but it is unable to release scorecards due to the Bombay High Court order of re-exam for two candidates. The Supreme Court of India has now allowed the agency to declare results.

The High Court ordered fresh exams for the two petitioners who said they were given wrong answer sheets and question papers in the NEET exam. Because of these two students, results of all the students who appeared in the exam were held back.

The top court also issued notice to the agency and asked it to come up with a response for the two petitioners. However, it said results of around 16 lakh candidates can not be put on hold because of just two.

