  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For State Quota Counselling

NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For State Quota Counselling

NEET Result 2021: Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 24, 2021 1:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: 27% OBC Reservation Can't Be Matter Of Litigation Again, Says DMK To Supreme Court
NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students
NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration, Application Correction Steps
Latest Updates On NEET UG Phase 2 Registration, Result Date
NEET: Bombay HC Orders Fresh Exam For 2 Students After Mix-Up By Invigilators
NEET Result 2021 After October 26. Here’s Why
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For State Quota Counselling
NEET result 2021: Official websites for state quota counselling
New Delhi:

After NEET result 2021, states will begin registration for 85 per cent MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other seats. While all India quota counselling will have the same schedule and eligibility criteria for all students, the counselling process will be different in each state. Candidates must visit the official website of state counselling authorities and check all the instructions carefully. Result of NEET 2021 can be expected after October 26, when the phase 2 application form and correction window will be over. NEET result will be declared at neet.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.

State

Counselling Authority

Website

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

apdhte.nic.in

Assam

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh (UT)

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh

gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

Directorate of Medical Education

cgdme.in

Goa

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa

dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat

Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

medadmgujarat.org

Haryana

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh University


Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations


jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

cee.kerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra

cetcell.mahacet.org

Manipur

Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur

manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya

Office of the Director of Health Services

meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram

Department of Higher and Technical Education

mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland

Directorate of Technical Education

dtenagaland.org.in

Orissa

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee

ojee.nic.in

Puducherry

entralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry

centacpuducherry.in

Punjab

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan


Website will be announced soon

Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura

Directorate of Medical Education

dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

upneet.gov.in

Uttarakhand

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)

hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal

Department of Health and Family Welfare

wbmcc.nic.in

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET 2021 Result NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today
Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................