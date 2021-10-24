NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For State Quota Counselling
NEET Result 2021: Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.
After NEET result 2021, states will begin registration for 85 per cent MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other seats. While all India quota counselling will have the same schedule and eligibility criteria for all students, the counselling process will be different in each state. Candidates must visit the official website of state counselling authorities and check all the instructions carefully. Result of NEET 2021 can be expected after October 26, when the phase 2 application form and correction window will be over. NEET result will be declared at neet.nta.nic.in.
State
Counselling Authority
Website
Andhra Pradesh
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
apdhte.nic.in
Assam
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
dme.assam.gov.in
Bihar
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh (UT)
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh
gmch.gov.in
Chhattisgarh
Directorate of Medical Education
cgdme.in
Goa
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa
dte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat
Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
medadmgujarat.org
Haryana
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
dmer.haryana.gov.in
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh University
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations
jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Karnataka
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
kea.kar.nic.in
Kerala
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
cee.kerala.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh
Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra
cetcell.mahacet.org
Manipur
Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Meghalaya
Office of the Director of Health Services
meghealth.gov.in
Mizoram
Department of Higher and Technical Education
mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland
Directorate of Technical Education
dtenagaland.org.in
Orissa
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee
ojee.nic.in
Puducherry
entralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry
centacpuducherry.in
Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
bfuhs.ac.in
Rajasthan
Website will be announced soon
Tamil Nadu
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura
Directorate of Medical Education
dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
upneet.gov.in
Uttarakhand
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
hnbumu.ac.in
West Bengal
Department of Health and Family Welfare
wbmcc.nic.in