NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2021 is expected this month. After NEET result, respective authorities will begin counselling for 15 per cent all India quota and 85 per cent state quota seats. In case of the all India quota, there are three committees that conduct Medical, AYUSH and Veterinary counselling. These are – the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Here are more details about these counselling committees.

NEET 2021 Medical Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental (BDS) counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats and seats at centrally-funded institutions, among others. The official website of MCC is mcc.nic.in.

The 2021 counselling schedule and information bulletin will be released after NEET result.

AYUSH NEET Counselling

Like MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) under the Ministry is responsible for counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ. It conducts counselling for seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University.

The official website is aaccc.gov.in. The website is currently unavailable.

VCI NEET Counselling 2021

For admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats, candidates need to participate in the counselling conducted Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Last year, the selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ was applicable for all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.