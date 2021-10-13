  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling

NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling

NEET result 2021: In case of the all India quota, there are three committees that conduct Medical, AYUSH and Veterinary counselling. These are – the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 13, 2021 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Update On Answer Key Release Date
NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
Result Of NEET 2021 Soon; Know About Answer Key, Counselling, Cut-Off
NEET 2021 Application Correction Facility Extended; Answer Key Likely After Oct 13
NEET Phase 2 Registration Ends Today; What Next?
NEET Phase 2 Registration 2021 Ends Today, Answer Key Soon
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling
NEET 2021 result and counselling: Official website, other details (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result 2021 is expected this month. After NEET result, respective authorities will begin counselling for 15 per cent all India quota and 85 per cent state quota seats. In case of the all India quota, there are three committees that conduct Medical, AYUSH and Veterinary counselling. These are – the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC), and the Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more

Here are more details about these counselling committees.

NEET 2021 Medical Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for undergraduate medical (MBBS) and dental (BDS) counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota seats and seats at centrally-funded institutions, among others. The official website of MCC is mcc.nic.in.

The 2021 counselling schedule and information bulletin will be released after NEET result.

AYUSH NEET Counselling

Like MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) under the Ministry is responsible for counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ. It conducts counselling for seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University.

The official website is aaccc.gov.in. The website is currently unavailable.

VCI NEET Counselling 2021

For admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats, candidates need to participate in the counselling conducted Veterinary Council of India (VCI).

Last year, the selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ was applicable for all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 Result NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Professional, Executive, Foundation Results Soon
Live | ICSI CS June Result 2021 Live: Professional, Executive, Foundation Results Soon
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Today; Know Where, How To Check
ICSI CS June Result 2021 Today; Know Where, How To Check
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Update On Answer Key Release Date
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Update On Answer Key Release Date
Amazon To Provide 20,000 Digital Devices To Underprivileged Students In India
Amazon To Provide 20,000 Digital Devices To Underprivileged Students In India
IIM Indore Students Receive 2 Month Summer Internship Stipend Offer Of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
IIM Indore Students Receive 2 Month Summer Internship Stipend Offer Of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................