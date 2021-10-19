NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year

Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks last year (representational)

NEET Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is responsible for conducting medical counselling for admission to undergraduate seats under the 85 per cent state quota. Result of NEET 2021, the entrance exam for UG medical admissions in India, will be announced soon. After NEET result, the KEA will release the counselling schedule, information bulletin, etc at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination and meet other eligibility conditions will be able to apply for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 conducted by the KEA.

Karnataka NEET 2021 cut-offs will be different from last year. However, last year’s cut-offs will give students an idea about the chances of admission to their preferred medical colleges.

Here is the list of Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks last year. These cut-offs are for general category students.

Karnataka NEET Cut-Off Ranks Last Year