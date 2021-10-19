  • Home
NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year

Karnataka NEET 2021 cut-offs will be different from last year. However, last year’s cut-offs will give students an idea about the chances of admission to their preferred medical colleges.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 2:20 pm IST

Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks last year (representational)

NEET Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is responsible for conducting medical counselling for admission to undergraduate seats under the 85 per cent state quota. Result of NEET 2021, the entrance exam for UG medical admissions in India, will be announced soon. After NEET result, the KEA will release the counselling schedule, information bulletin, etc at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination and meet other eligibility conditions will be able to apply for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 conducted by the KEA.

Here is the list of Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks last year. These cut-offs are for general category students.

Karnataka NEET Cut-Off Ranks Last Year

Name of medical college

Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks (general category)

Bangalore Medical College

12,244

Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore

54,032

Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore

43,028

MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore

42,748

MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore

69,065

Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore

38,879

AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore

65,118

Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga

74,429

Mysore Medical College, Mysore

20,153

Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore

54,591

Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur

74,441

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya

40,082

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan

44,838

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli

31,538

Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapur

83,917

S Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot

75,239

SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad

59,581

Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences

37,920

Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi

61,389

Navodaya Medical College, Raichur

53,434

Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur

59,010

Father Muller Institute of Med. Education and Research, Mangalore

64,956

Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore

37,305

K Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital, Dakshina Kannada

81,098

Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District

56,090

Shymanuru Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere

74,723

Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga

44,637

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore

63,915

Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore

82,420

ESI Medical College, Bangalore

40,617

Subbaiah Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga

76,041

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Kengeri, Bangalore

47,726

Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur

83,707

ESI Medical College, Gulbarga

63,960

The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bangalore

74,078

Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences

42,370

Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences

57,934

Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences

53,317

Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science

60,790

Karwar Institute of Medical Science

59,258

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences

50,429

Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre

74,324

Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre

82,617

East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center

76,713

Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute

36,571

Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Harohalli hobli, Ramanagara

77,300

Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar

53,434

