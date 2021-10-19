NEET Result 2021: MBBS Cut-Offs For Karnataka Last Year
Karnataka NEET 2021 cut-offs will be different from last year. However, last year’s cut-offs will give students an idea about the chances of admission to their preferred medical colleges.
NEET Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is responsible for conducting medical counselling for admission to undergraduate seats under the 85 per cent state quota. Result of NEET 2021, the entrance exam for UG medical admissions in India, will be announced soon. After NEET result, the KEA will release the counselling schedule, information bulletin, etc at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination and meet other eligibility conditions will be able to apply for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 conducted by the KEA.
Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here
Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more
Karnataka NEET 2021 cut-offs will be different from last year. However, last year’s cut-offs will give students an idea about the chances of admission to their preferred medical colleges.
Here is the list of Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks last year. These cut-offs are for general category students.
Read|| What After NEET Result 2021? All You Need To Know
Karnataka NEET Cut-Off Ranks Last Year
Name of medical college
Karnataka NEET cut-off ranks (general category)
Bangalore Medical College
12,244
Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore
54,032
Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
43,028
MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore
42,748
MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Channasandra, Bangalore
69,065
Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Bangalore
38,879
AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore
65,118
Sri Basaveshwara Medical College and Hospital, Chitradurga
74,429
Mysore Medical College, Mysore
20,153
Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara Medical College, Mysore
54,591
Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellur
74,441
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
40,082
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
44,838
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli
31,538
Al-Ameen Medical College, Vijayapur
83,917
S Nijalingappa Medical College and Research Centre, Bagalkot
75,239
SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
59,581
Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences
37,920
Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburgi
61,389
Navodaya Medical College, Raichur
53,434
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
59,010
Father Muller Institute of Med. Education and Research, Mangalore
64,956
Kasturba Medical College, Hampanakatta, Mangalore
37,305
K Venkataramana Gowda Medical College and Hospital, Dakshina Kannada
81,098
Jaya Jagadguru Murugharajendra Medical College, Davangere District
56,090
Shymanuru Shivashankarappa Institute Of Medical Sciences, Davangere
74,723
Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
44,637
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
63,915
Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center, Mangalore
82,420
ESI Medical College, Bangalore
40,617
Subbaiah Institute of Medical Science, Shimoga
76,041
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Kengeri, Bangalore
47,726
Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur
83,707
ESI Medical College, Gulbarga
63,960
The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Bangalore
74,078
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences
42,370
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences
57,934
Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences
53,317
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Science
60,790
Karwar Institute of Medical Science
59,258
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences
50,429
Akash Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre
74,324
Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre
82,617
East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Center
76,713
Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute
36,571
Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education, Harohalli hobli, Ramanagara
77,300
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
53,434