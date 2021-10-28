NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the organising body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the final answer key. Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET UG this year, over 95 per cent applicants took the test.

To download the NTA NEET result, medical aspirants will be required to login at the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Prior to the final answer key and the result, NTA had released the provisional answer key and students were allowed to raise objections till October 17.

The Supreme Court of India today has cleared the way for the administering body to announce NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.