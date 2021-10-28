  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live

NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 28, 2021 12:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET: Kerala HC Directs NTA To Probe Into Alleged Manipulation In Candidate's OMR Sheet
NEET Result 2021: Centre’s Supreme Court Case Against Re-Exam Adjourned To Tomorrow
NEET: Centre Justifies In SC Rs 8 Lakh Annual Income Limit Fixed For Determining EWS Category
NEET Result 2021: Registration Window Over; All Eyes Now On Supreme Court
NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the organising body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the final answer key. Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET UG this year, over 95 per cent applicants took the test.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

To download the NTA NEET result, medical aspirants will be required to login at the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Prior to the final answer key and the result, NTA had released the provisional answer key and students were allowed to raise objections till October 17.

The Supreme Court of India today has cleared the way for the administering body to announce NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

Live updates

Along with the result, the organising body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the final answer key. Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET UG this year, over 95 per cent applicants took the test.

12:56 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

Nta.neet.nic.in 2021 Latest News

The Supreme Court of India has cleared the way for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET UG result, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. Results of around 16 lakh students can not be put on hold for two students, the top court has observed.



12:51 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

Neet.nta.nic.in Result 2021 Soon: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer marked in NEET UG 2021, four marks will be allotted, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For unattempted questions, however, no marks will be cut.


12:43 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET Result Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Age Factor Dropped From Tie Breaking Policy

NTA has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age in the rank lists of NEET UG 2021 result.

12:38 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; AIIMS Most Preferred Institute

According to the data shared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), students qualifying the NEET mostly aspire to get admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.

neet, neet 2021, neet result 2021, neet 2021 result, neet result, neet news, neet latest news, neet 2021 news today, neet re exam, supreme court, live law, bar & bench, neet supreme court, neet supreme court hearing, nta, supreme court case status, supreme court decision on neet ug today 2021, supreme court on neet, neet supreme court news, supreme court decision on neet, supreme court decision on neet today, bar and bench live, bar and bench, bar and bench neet, bar and bench twitterAIIMS Delhi (Source: aiims.edu)

12:33 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET UG Result Anytime Soon At Nta neet.nic.in

“We’ll issue notice and stay the HC Judgement...you announce the results. There are 16 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for the results. We will see what we can do for these 2 students,” the Supreme Court Bench said.

12:24 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Released?

NTA has not yet announced the NEET result date and time. NEET result will be made available on the neet.nta.nic.in website.

12:18 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET 2021 Result Anytime Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Test Was "Easy to Moderate"

NEET 2021 was of "easy to moderate" difficulty level, according to students who appeared for the test. 

NEET 2021 question paper analysis: Here

12:15 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET Result 2021

Kerala High Court on Wednesday has directed the NTA to probe into the alleged manipulation in the OMR sheet of a NEET candidate in the state. Read More

12:12 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

NEET Result Anytime Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in

After the Supreme Court has given the clearance to declare the NEET results, students can expect the medical entrance test result anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

12:05 PM IST
Oct. 28, 2021

SC Clears Way For NEET Result, Stays Bombay HC Order

The Supreme Court of India has cleared the way for NTA to announce NEET UG result, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

Read More

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
Supreme Court Nod To NEET-UG Results: “Can’t Stop Just For 2 Students”
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
NEET Result 2021: Supreme Court To Hear NTA’s Plea Against Bombay HC Order Today
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
DU Entrance Test, DUET 2021, Result Announced For UG Courses
IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result Out For SCB, KVPY Channels
IISER Admission 2021: Seat Allotment Result Out For SCB, KVPY Channels
Tamil Nadu Government Asks Centre For Additional 800 Medical Seats
Tamil Nadu Government Asks Centre For Additional 800 Medical Seats
.......................... Advertisement ..........................