NEET Result 2021 Live: Supreme Court’s Go Ahead To NTA; Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12, will be able to check and download the result from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result, the organising body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the final answer key. Of the total 16.14 lakh candidates who registered for NEET UG this year, over 95 per cent applicants took the test.
To download the NTA NEET result, medical aspirants will be required to login at the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Prior to the final answer key and the result, NTA had released the provisional answer key and students were allowed to raise objections till October 17.
The Supreme Court of India today has cleared the way for the administering body to announce NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.
Live updates
The Supreme Court of India has cleared the way for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET UG result, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. Results of around 16 lakh students can not be put on hold for two students, the top court has observed.
Neet.nta.nic.in Result 2021 Soon: Marking Scheme
For every correct answer marked in NEET UG 2021, four marks will be allotted, and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer. For unattempted questions, however, no marks will be cut.
NEET Result Expected Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Age Factor Dropped From Tie Breaking Policy
NTA has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age in the rank lists of NEET UG 2021 result.
NEET Result At Neet.nta.nic.in; AIIMS Most Preferred Institute
According to the data shared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), students qualifying the NEET mostly aspire to get admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi.
“We’ll issue notice and stay the HC Judgement...you announce the results. There are 16 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for the results. We will see what we can do for these 2 students,” the Supreme Court Bench said.
NTA has not yet announced the NEET result date and time. NEET result will be made available on the neet.nta.nic.in website.
NEET 2021 Result Anytime Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in; Test Was "Easy to Moderate"
NEET 2021 was of "easy to moderate" difficulty level, according to students who appeared for the test.
NEET 2021 question paper analysis: Here
Kerala High Court on Wednesday has directed the NTA to probe into the alleged manipulation in the OMR sheet of a NEET candidate in the state. Read More
After the Supreme Court has given the clearance to declare the NEET results, students can expect the medical entrance test result anytime soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
SC Clears Way For NEET Result, Stays Bombay HC Order
The Supreme Court of India has cleared the way for NTA to announce NEET UG result, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.