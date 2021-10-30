NEET Result 2021 LIVE: NTA Answer Key, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 is likely to be declared soon. The NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET 2021 results soon. When announced, the NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET results 2021. Along with the NTA NEET results, NTA will also release the final answer key and the NEET scorecards. To access and download the scorecards, medical aspirants will be required to fill in their login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. NEET was held on September 12, 2021. Over 16 lakh students await NEET 2021 result.
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, October 28, had cleared the way for NTA to declare NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.
Follow this live blog for updates on NEET 2021 result, toppers’ list, final answer key, and scorecard.
NEET 2021 Result, Scorecard At Ntaresults.nic.in: How To Calculate Percentile Rank
NEET percentile rank is calculated in comparison to the top NEET raw score while preparing NEET result. NEET percentile scores denotes the candidate's position below the NEET topper and above others.
NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared
NEET Result 2021 Likely Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in: How To Download Answer Key
Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage click on the NEET final answer key link
NEET UG 2021 final answer PDF will open
Check and download the answer key
Neet.nic.in 2021 Result Soon; What Is NEET Marking Scheme
As per the NEET marking scheme, students will get 4 marks for each correct response and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted in NEET result 2021. No marks will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions while preparing the NEET 2021 result.
NEET Result 2021 And Supreme Court Decision
NEET Result 2021 Date And Time
The NEET result 2021 date and time will be announced soon.
NEET 2021 Answer Key
Along with the NEET result 2021, NTA will also release the NEET official answer key. Earlier, NTA had issued the provisional answer keys for all the sets of question papers of NEET. Details On Answer Key
NEET Result 2021 Likely Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
