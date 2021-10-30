  • Home
Live

NEET Result 2021 LIVE: NTA Answer Key, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2021 is likely to be declared soon. The NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 8:49 am IST

NTA NEET result likely today at neet.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET 2021 results soon. When announced, the NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET results 2021. Along with the NTA NEET results, NTA will also release the final answer key and the NEET scorecards. To access and download the scorecards, medical aspirants will be required to fill in their login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. NEET was held on September 12, 2021. Over 16 lakh students await NEET 2021 result.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, October 28, had cleared the way for NTA to declare NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

Follow this live blog for updates on NEET 2021 result, toppers’ list, final answer key, and scorecard.

Live updates

NEET Result 2021 is likely to be declared soon. The NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results.

08:49 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET 2021 Result, Scorecard At Ntaresults.nic.in: How To Calculate Percentile Rank

NEET percentile rank is calculated in comparison to the top NEET raw score while preparing NEET result. NEET percentile scores denotes the candidate's position below the NEET topper and above others.

NEET Percentile Rank = (100 x Number of Candidates Appeared With Raw Score Equal To Or Less Than The Candidate) / Total Number of Candidates Appeared



08:46 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Likely Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in: How To Download Answer Key

  • Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

  • On the homepage click on the NEET final answer key link

  • NEET UG 2021 final answer PDF will open

  • Check and download the answer key

08:43 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

Neet.nic.in 2021 Result Soon; What Is NEET Marking Scheme

As per the NEET marking scheme, students will get 4 marks for each correct response and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted in NEET result 2021. No marks will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions while preparing the NEET 2021 result.

08:40 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET Result 2021 And Supreme Court Decision

08:38 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Date And Time

The NEET result 2021 date and time will be announced soon.

08:37 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET 2021 Answer Key

Along with the NEET result 2021, NTA will also release the NEET official answer key. Earlier, NTA had issued the provisional answer keys for all the sets of question papers of NEET. Details On Answer Key

08:35 AM IST
Oct. 30, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Likely Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2021 is likely to be declared soon. The NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results.


NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result
