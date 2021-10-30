NEET Result 2021 LIVE: NTA Answer Key, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET result likely today at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET 2021 results soon. When announced, the NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET results 2021. Along with the NTA NEET results, NTA will also release the final answer key and the NEET scorecards. To access and download the scorecards, medical aspirants will be required to fill in their login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. NEET was held on September 12, 2021. Over 16 lakh students await NEET 2021 result.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, October 28, had cleared the way for NTA to declare NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

Follow this live blog for updates on NEET 2021 result, toppers’ list, final answer key, and scorecard.