NEET Result 2021: Know Category Wise Qualifying Criteria

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET result 2021: Category-wise qualifying criteria (representational)

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET 2021 result soon on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Students who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance test can check their results and All India Rank (AIR) through the official website. To qualify NEET UG the unreserved category students will be required to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in the exam.

NEET qualification criteria for candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, Other Backward Classes(OBCs) is 40th percentile. For students who come under General- PwD category, the qualifying criteria is set to 45th percentile and for reserved category PwD candidates it is 40th percentile.

NTA will derive NEET percentile on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list.

Students must have passed in the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English individually to be eligible for admission to medical undergraduate courses. Students must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted by the NTA on September 12 and the paper was of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level. The NEET 2021 question paper had 180 questions for a total of 720 marks and the paper was NCERT-based.

Students will be awarded 4 marks for each correct response and for each incorrect response,1 mark will be deducted. No marks will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions.