NEET Result 2021: Five Points On All India, State Quota Counselling

NEET result 2021 will be used for admission to undergraduate medical seats of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota. Here are five things to know about the counselling process.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 10:53 am IST

NEET result 2021: About AIQ, state quota counselling (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET 2021: Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be announced soon. The entrance exam was conducted on September 12 at test centres across the country and abroad. Soon, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin NEET phase 2 registration, release answer key along with question papers and candidates’ response sheets and after that NEET 2021 results will be announced.

NEET result 2021 will be used for admission to undergraduate medical seats of all India quota (AIQ) and state quota. Here are five things to know about the counselling process.

  1. NEET 2021 counselling is conducted separately for 15 per cent AIQ and 85 per cent state quota seats. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for counselling of the centrally-funded institutions and seats in state-run institutions surrendered towards the 15 per cent AIQ. MCC’s official website is mcc.nic.in. Counselling for state quota seats is different for different states.

  1. Like MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) conducts NEET counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS seats under the AIQ. These include seats in government, government-aided, deemed universities, central universities, national institutes and internal seats of Delhi University. AYUSH counselling official website is aaccc.gov.in. States have their own counselling process for the 85 per cent seats.

  1. BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences are two new courses that will use NEET course for admissions from this year onwards.The NTA had earlier released a notification, mentioning eligibility criteria for admission to these courses.

  1. NEET AIQ counselling for BVSc and AH courses will be conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). This is applicable in case of all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir. The official website for VCI counselling is vcicounseling.nic.in.

  1. For more details on the state quota counselling process, students should visit the respective websites and read information bulletins. It will contain information on seat matrix, reservation policy, etc. In Maharashtra, for instance, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET cell) will conduct NEET 2021 counselling for state quota seats.

