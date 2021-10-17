NEET Result 2021 Expected This Month; Last Date To Challenge Answer Key

NEET result 2021 expected this month at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET result 2021: Result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is expected to be announced this month. The provisional answer key of NEET was released on October 15 and a three-day window to raise objections was given to the candidates. As the window to challenge the NEET answer key ends today, students can expect the result at neet.nta.nic.in soon. The undergraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on September 12 at test centres across the country.

Candidates are allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. A panel of subject experts will verify the objections raised by the students.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. No challenge will be entertained after 17 October 2021 (09:00 P.M.),” the NTA said.

NEET result 2021 and the final answer key is expected later this month. Along with NEET result, the NTA will release the list of all-India toppers.

These are the steps to download NEET result 2021:

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download result Login with application number/roll number, password/date of birth Download the NEET scorecard

NEET is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, vaterinary, nursing and life science courses.