Live

NEET Result 2021 Date: NEET 2021 scorecards will be available on the NTA websites – neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 29, 2021 8:48 am IST

NEET result 2021 live: Ntaresults.nic.in, neet.nta.nic.in scorecards releasing soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: Result of NEET 2021, the national-level medical entrance exam, will be announced at neet.nta.nic.in. The Supreme Court of India has allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET result by staying a Bombay High Court order of re-exam for 2 candidates. The scorecards will be available soon on the NEET website and ntaresults.nic.in.

Around 16 lakh candidates appeared in the exam this year. Originally scheduled for August, the exam was postponed till September due to COVID-19.

Along with NEET result, the NTA will also publish the all-India rank list, marks and percentile scores of the top 50 rank holders.

Follow NEET UG result 2021 live updates.

Live updates

08:48 AM IST
Oct. 29, 2021

  • The result link will be displayed on the homepage. Click on it
  • A login window will appear
  • Enter roll number, date of birth and/or other details
  • Submit and download the scorecard


08:44 AM IST
Oct. 29, 2021

When Is NEET Result? Anxious Student Asks NTA

08:41 AM IST
Oct. 29, 2021

Important Websites For NEET Result 2021

Candidates can visit these websites for information on NEET result 2021: 

  1. neet.nta.nic.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. nta.ac.in
08:39 AM IST
Oct. 29, 2021

When NEET UG 2021 Result Will Be Declared?

The Supreme Court of India has allowed the National Testing Agency to announce NEET result for over 16 lakh students. Though the agency has not announced a date for NEET result, it may be announced this week. The agency had earlier said results are ready and it has been delayed because of the Bombay High Court order. 

08:35 AM IST
Oct. 29, 2021

NEET Result 2021 Live: Official Websites To Download Scorecard

NEET result will be displayed on the two NTA websites – neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates should keep their admit cards ready as the roll number and other details will be required to download the scorecards. 

