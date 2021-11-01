NEET Result 2021 Live: No Official Word On NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key
NEET Result 2021: Over 16 lakh students await NEET Result 2021. The NTA official websites -- neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results.
NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing NEET result 202 on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET scorecards will also be available at ntaresults.nic.in. Over 16 lakh students appeared in the undergraduate medical entrance exam in September and are waiting for results. Scorecards can be downloaded using roll number and password as login credentials. There is no official update on the NEET result date and time as of yet.
The NTA will publish a list of top 50 rank holders, or NEET 2021 toppers, along with results.
The Supreme Court of India had last week permitted the agency to announce the results, by staying an order by the Bombay High Court order that directed the NTA to hold re-exam for two candidates. The top court said results of over 16 lakh students can not be put on hold for two students.
After NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other counselling bodies will begin registration for all India quota and state quota medical admissions. The MCC has already updates its website, mcc.nic.in.
Follow NEET result 2021, final answer key, toppers list and counselling process live updates here.
Live updates
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: Official Websites
- National Testing Agency (NTA): nta.ac.in
- NEET 2021 result: neet.nta.nic.in
- NTA result website: ntaresults.nic.in
- National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in
- Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in
- Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in
- Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Date Soon; MCC Updates Website
The Medical Counselling Committee, which administers AIQ NEET UG counselling, has updated the official website -- mcc.nic.in, on Sunday, October 31.
Either Declare NEET Result Or Announce NEET Result Date And Time: Students To Education Minister
Please either Declare NEET 2021 Results or give us information when will that be announced— Sai Teja Chilukuri (@saiteja2334) November 1, 2021
This is the most delayed neet result ever!!!!
NEET Result 2021, Answer Key Soon: How Marks Are Calculated
In NEET 2021, candidates will be awarded 4 mark for each correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. No mark will be allotted for unattempted question.
NEET Score = (4 x total correct answers - (1 x total incorrect answers)
NEET 2021: Students Await Neet.nta.nic.in Result; Want Results To Be Declared
Undergraduate medical aspirants who are waiting for NEET UG 2021 result are asking NTA to share an update regarding NEET result 2021 date and time. They have also requested union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give information in this regard. Details Here
When Is NEET Result 2021? Candidates Ask Education Minister, NTA For Update
With no update regarding results after over a month, candidates have expressed their concerns on the microblogging website Twitter.
NEET 2021 Result Date And Time
Over 16 lakh students await NEET UG result. There is no official update on the NEET 2021 result date and time. As soon as the results are out, candidates will be able to check the NTA NEET result from the NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.