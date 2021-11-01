NEET Result 2021 Live: No Official Word On NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key

Neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in will host the NEET 2021 results

NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing NEET result 202 on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET scorecards will also be available at ntaresults.nic.in. Over 16 lakh students appeared in the undergraduate medical entrance exam in September and are waiting for results. Scorecards can be downloaded using roll number and password as login credentials. There is no official update on the NEET result date and time as of yet.

The NTA will publish a list of top 50 rank holders, or NEET 2021 toppers, along with results.

The Supreme Court of India had last week permitted the agency to announce the results, by staying an order by the Bombay High Court order that directed the NTA to hold re-exam for two candidates. The top court said results of over 16 lakh students can not be put on hold for two students.

After NEET result, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and other counselling bodies will begin registration for all India quota and state quota medical admissions. The MCC has already updates its website, mcc.nic.in.

